These are the 6 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This weekend's roster of food events includes virtual replacements for two popular food festivals, a special sake deal at Kata Robata, and a Japanese pop-up from one of Houston's most talented chefs.

Thursday, October 1

World Sake Day at Kata Robata

The Upper Kirby sushi spot will celebrate sake two ways. On October 1, get a premium chirashi bowl (housemade anago, otoro, ikura, West Coast and Japanese uni, Dungeness crab, and madai with caviar) plus three, 300-ml bottles of sake (to-go only, $130, reserve by emailing emu.kata.robata@gmail.com). For dine-in October 1-7, Kata will offer a flight of three premium sakes for $20 (Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds" Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori, Kanbara "Bride of the Fox" Junmai Ginjo, and Konteki "Tears of Dawn" Daiginjo). In addition, bottles of Dassai "23" Junmai Daiginjo are $15 off through October 7.

Cochon 555 at Various Restaurants

The annual celebration of family farms and heritage pork returns with both dine-in and virtual options for 2020. Held through Sunday, October 4, the roster (in order) includes Jessica Timmons of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, Dominick Lee of Alligator Pear Hospitality, and Brandon Silva of the Kirby Group. Order online.

Friday, October 2

Southern Smoke Weekend at Underbelly Hospitality

Although the usual Southern Smoke festival isn’t happening this year, Underbelly Hospitality still wants to do its part to raise money for the organization that supports restaurant workers in crisis. This weekend’s events include a first taste of Karbach Brewing’s Horseshoe Pilsner at Hay Merchant on Friday, chicken and lamb schwarma on the patio at One Fifth on Saturday, and brunch specials at UB Preserv on Sunday.

Karbach beer-pairing menu at State Fare

Both locations of the Texas comfort food restaurant are running a special menu through Sunday, October 11 where each course is paired with a Karbach beer. Dishes include cornbread and wedge paired with Crawford Bock, seared diver scallops and shrimp paired with Lovestreet, smoked ribeye (Memorial) or roasted chicken (Sugar Land) paired with Hopadillo IPA, and vampire s’mores paired with Southern Wheat. The $50 meal also includes Karbach swag. Reservations recommended.

Sunday, October 4

National Taco Day at Tacos a Go Go

The local taqueria will celebrate the occasion with $2 house margaritas with the purchase of any taco. Available all day for both dine-in and to-go at all four locations: Cinco Ranch, the Heights, Midtown, and T.C. Jester.

Katsu Night at Wooster’s Garden

Chef Gabe Medina of Click Virtual Food Hall will serve a menu of izakaya-style dishes inspired by the year he spent in Tokyo working at Nakisawa, one of the world’s most acclaimed restaurants. The menu includes cheese-stuffed katsu, shiso-miso katsu, katsu kare, and tonkatsu, all of which will be served with cabbage, rice, katsu sauce, and miso soup, 4 pm - 12 pm (or sold out).