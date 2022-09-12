All-American, all-day Tanglewood restaurant opens exciting second location in West U

West U. residents and Greenway Plaza workers have a new option for all-day dining. Adair Kitchen's second location recently opened at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark Drive.

Siblings Nick Adair and Katie Adair Barnhart opened the first Adair Kitchen in Tanglewood 10 years ago. It quickly became a neighborhood favorite for its casual American fare — think salads, sandwiches, and chicken and waffles — that's served at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant also offers a full coffee program from RightSide Coffee and cold-pressed juices.

Changes to the former Vietopia space include the installation of an antique mahogany bar to serve the restaurant's signature frozen gin and tonic. Diners will also find new banquets, a walk-up coffee bar, and an expansive outdoor patio with room for children to play.

“We waited a long time to add to a second location to our beloved Adair Kitchen," Katie Adair Barnhart said in a statement. "We felt the site had to be just right. Being a part of the West U community felt like a perfect fit as our first restaurant, Skeeters Mesquite Grill, opened in West U in 1988.”

In addition to Adair Kitchen and Skeeters, the Adair Concepts group also includes River Oaks juice bar Bebidas, Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors, and Betsy's in Evelyn's Park. Next year, the company will open a new location of Los Tios Mexican Restaurant at the same shopping center in the space currently occupied by Buca di Beppo.

Craft Pita, the fast casual Lebanese restaurant, will open its second location next to Adair Kitchen later this fall.