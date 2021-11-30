Tex-Mex staple and all-American cafe coming to prime West U shopping plaza

One of Houston's most prominent restaurant families will open two new establishments near West University Place in 2022. Adair Concepts announced it will open outposts of Los Tios Mexican Kitchen and Adair Kitchen at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark Drive.

Real estate developer EDENS worked with Adair Concept's president Nick Adair to bring the restaurants to the shopping center. The family has existing ties to the neighborhood stemming from both Adair's status as a West U. resident and the company's fast casual Skeeter's Grill that's located nearby. Other Adair establishments include Betsy's in Evelyn's Park, Bebidas, and Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors.

“West University is where Adair Concepts was born in 1988 with the opening of Skeeters Mesquite Grill," Adair said in a statement. "The neighborhood means so much to us and we're thrilled to have partnered with EDENS to expand two of our concepts to Plaza in the Park. We can’t wait to provide additional welcoming neighborhood gathering places for local foodies and families.”

Los Tios has been a Houston staple since 1970 and touts its status as having introduced frozen margaritas to Houston in 1975. The Adair family purchased it in 2000 and currently operated five locations across the Houston area.

Designer Aaron Rambo will transform an approximately 7,500-square-foot space (currently Bucca di Beppo) into Los Tios. He previously worked with the restaurant to create its Tanglewood location.

Opened in 2012, Adair Kitchen is an all-day concept built around classic American fare. The West University location, which will claim the over 5,600-square-foot space that was previously home to Vietopia, will feature a full bar with cocktails, craft beer, and an extensive wine list.

“Modernizing Plaza in the Park has given our team the opportunity to attract exciting new restaurants and retail partners to the local community,” said Tom Kiler, EDENS managing director. “We’ve worked with Nick Adair, a West University resident himself, to bring a variety of new restaurant options for West University and surrounding neighborhood residents.”