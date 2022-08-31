New Gatsby-themed seafood restaurant jazzes up Montrose with Roaring '20s vibe

An intimate Montrose steakhouse will soon have a seafood-focused sister restaurant. Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse owner Luis Rangel will expand his brand with a new restaurant called Gatsby's Prime Seafood that's expected to open in September.

Located in the former Tony Mandola's space at 1212 Waugh Dr., the new Gatsby's will build on the reputation of the steakhouse that has been a smash hit since it opened last year, quickly growing from its original footprint in the former Pax Americana space to include the adjacent bar next door. It's known for its lively atmosphere and thriving bar scene.

The new restaurant aims to replicate the steakhouse's experience in a larger environment. While the original steakhouse is known for its intimate dining room, Gatsby's Prime Seafood will offer an expansive 6,700 square feet that will seat 225 people.

Similarly, the steakhouse's red and black color scheme will be traded for blue and gold at the seafood restaurant (because purple and gold would have set up a St. John's versus Kinkaid thing that could have been disorienting for some diners).

“What may appear on the surface to be a concept without much deviation from Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse is rather a carefully envisioned expansion of the Gatsby’s brand into an entirely new culinary category,” Rangel said in a statement. “We plan to deliver the level of professionalism in all aspects that guests have come to enjoy at Prime Steakhouse while simultaneously upping the ante in regard to the presentation, flavor, and consistency of all dishes. We’ve been elated with the success of Prime Steakhouse up to this point, and Gatsby’s Prime Seafood is our chance to prove that this brand is here to stay.”

Turning to the menu, steakhouse executive chef Erick Anaya will also lead the kitchen at the new restaurant. Expect signature items from the steakhouse such as shellfish towers and crab cakes alongside new dishes featuring ingredients such as branzino, halibut, scallops, and sea bass.

Carnivores will have three steak options: a filet, ribeye, and strip. The beverage program will feature the same style of pre-Prohibition cocktails and a California-focused wine list that have been successful at the steakhouse.

Beyond the new menu and expanded space, the most significant change between the two restaurants will be their operating hours. While the steakhouse is strictly dinner-only, Gatsby's Prime Seafood will be open for lunch Tuesday-Friday. It will serve dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Mondays).