Memorial restaurant goes beyond Provence with new French bistro

A Memorial-area favorite for beef bourguignon and cassoulet is changing things up. Bistro Provence will soon become Bistro 555, owner Genevieve Guy announced.

Open since 1998, Bistro Provence will shutter after service on August 22. After an extensive interior remodel, it will reopen as Bistro 555 in early September.

“It’s time to refresh,” Guy said in a statement. “I want a place to showcase more of France and more of what today’s French food is all about."

The new restaurant's name hints as its format. Diners will find a menu with five appetizers, five entrees, and five desserts. Details, including what the restaurant will look like and how it will maintain Bistro Provence's popular wine dinners, will be revealed close to Bistro 555's opening.

"We’ll have the flexibility to regularly change the menu based on what is fresh and new on the market,” Guy added. "The food will remain French, but it’s going to more about kind of the story of my life - growing up in Alsace, moving to Lyon, then meeting a guy from the Auvergne region (husband Jean-Philippe Guy) and traveling to Provence.”

The restaurant will remain open for both dine-in and to-go through its last day of service. Fans are encouraged to make a reservation for one last Salad Nicoise before it bids adieu.