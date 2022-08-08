Houston hip-hop legend Bun B hosts 2 exciting new pop-ups for his smash Trill Burgers

Houstonians hungry for a taste of Bun B's award-winning burgers will have two opportunities to sample them this month. Trill Burgers will host pop-ups on Sunday, August 14 at 8th Wonder Brewery (12-6 pm) and Sunday, August 28 at City Hall (3-7 pm).

Owned by Bun B in partnership with restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Houston publicist Nick Scurfield, Trill Burgers serves smash burgers made with two patties of Texas-raised 44 Farms beef, cheese, pickles, and Trill sauce on a Martin's potato bun. The burger has popped up at a number of local and national events, including the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Interest in the concept has been sky-high since Bun B and chef Mike Pham won the title of Good Morning America's Ultimate Burger Spot during a broadcast last month. A panel of celebrity judges selected Trill Burgers over competitors from three other cities due to its thin patty construction and harmonious components.

Trill Burgers will serve its full menu at both pop-ups. That includes the OG Trill Burger, grilled onion burger, vegan smash burger, and seasoned fries. All items will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, so expect to line up early.

Bun B and 8th Wonder Brewery are frequent collaborators. The Houston hip-hop legend partnered with the EaDo brewery to create Brew GK, an apple kolsch, and Trillionaire, a watermelon herbal seltzer, both of which will be available at the pop-up. Last year, they teamed to host an event that benefited victims of the Astroworld Festival catastrophe.

The City Hall event will feature a family-friendly environment and some of Bun B's favorite Houston food trucks. Expect a full lineup of vendors and entertainers closer to the event date.