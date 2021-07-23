Home » Society
THE 2021 TASTEMAKER AWARDS

Houston's culinary superstars, food fans, and Bun B toast the 2021 Tastemaker Awards

Houston's food stars, fans, and Bun B toast the 2021 Tastemaker Awards

By
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Houston hip hop legend and emcee Bun B with the Trill Burgers team. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemaker Awards 2021 Kaitlin Steets AJ Ede
Chef of the Year winner Kaitlin Steets and Rising Star Chef of the Year winner AJ Ede. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Victoria Pappas Bludoorn and Aaron Bludorn, center, with the team from Bludorn. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Lucille's 1913 culinary director Lawrence Walker, Best Startup/Pop-up nominee Dawn Burrell, and Chef of the Year nominee Chris Williams. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Audrey Gow, David Gow, Sarah Foy, and Reece Foy. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Ryan Harris, right, and friend. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Catherine Manterola and Michael Fitzgerald. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Rich Bailey, Reserve 101 owner Sean Fitzmaurice, and Bartender of the Year nominee Josh Alden. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Best pop-up nominee Sasha Grumman, chef Lawrence Walker, and Catherine Manterola. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Street to Kitchen co-owner Graham Painter. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Michael Sambrooks took Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year for Candente. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Squable chef Mark Clayton accepted Wine Program of the Year. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Pastry Chef of the Year winner Drew Gimma of Bread Man Baking Company. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Josh Deleon won Best Pop-up/Startup for Underground Creamery. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Presenting the nominees for Best New Restaurant. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Christine Ha accepts Best New Restaurant on behalf of Xin Chao. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Chef of the Year winner Kaitlin Steets accepts her award. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
CultureMap editors Eric Sandler and Steven Devadanam with the Trill OG. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Emily Vitek represented Bar of the Year winner Heights Bier Garten. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Justin Ware and Bartender of the Year nominee Rebecca Burkart. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Striking a pose. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Bun B debuted his Trill Burgers concept at the awards. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Jeff Rogers of Proximo Spirits introduces Bartender of the Year.  Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Bun B served hyped up the crowd. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Cooling off with popsicles from KicPop. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Posing for shots at our special backdrop. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Guests were dapper and stylish. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Chillin' and grinnin'. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Wes Winnn (third right) and the Savve team, our presenting sponsor. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
More revelers. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Topo FTW. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
More than a thousand packed Silver Street Studios.  Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Sponsor Dobel served up tequila. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
The perfect place to imbibe. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Sponsor activations supplied drinks. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Taking a refreshing break. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Guests made a beeline for food, drinks, and spining selfies. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Crystal Hadnott, Jennifer and Ben Williams, Jailyn Marcel. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Bartenders were fast and furious. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Savvy guests quickly made their rounds. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
A table for two. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
A VIP experience.  Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Taking care of the staff. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
The team from Best New Restaurant nominee 93' Til. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
MAD's smoked eel and apple foie. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Quinn Hoang and Jonathan Horowitz. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Turner's provided wagyu beef tartare. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Acadian Coast served shrimp and grits. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemaker Awards 2021 Kaitlin Steets AJ Ede
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021
Tastemakers Houston 2021

More than a thousand food fans, restaurant and bar professionals and insiders, and movers and shakers packed Silver Street Studios for CultureMap’s 2021 TasteMaker Awards on July 22.

Houston’s hottest and biggest food event is the crowning moment of our annual, weeks-long program that highlights and celebrates the hottest, most innovative, and most visionary of the city’s culinary and bar scene.

Presented by sponsor Savve, the Tastemaker Awards benefited local charity Lucille’s 1913, the nonprofit organization started by Lucille’s owner Chris Williams, which has made national news for feeding locals.

Additional sponsors who made the night possible were Maestro Dobel Tequila, Stranahan’s Rocky Mountain Single Whiskey, Cigar City Brewing, and Topo Chico. Guests packed the sponsors’ activations, enjoying choice libations and sips before heading to some of the city’s finest food offerings.

And oh, the food. Delectable dishes included:​

  • Candente’s Tex-Mex Ribs
  • Turner’s East Coast Oyster and Wagyu “Oyster
  • Hidden Omakase’s Kinoko Nigiri
  • Acadian Coast’s Seafood Gumbo and Shrimp and Grits
  • Pier 6’s Oysters on the Half Shell
  • Phat Eatery’s Kerabu Prawn
  • Yelo’s Pork Ribs
  • Ostia’s Seasonal Gnocchi
  • Bludorn’s Squash Blossom
  • Tatemo’s Ribeye Taco
  • 93 Til’s Shaved Radishes with Brown Butter Anchovy Almond Tuile
  • Trill Burgers’ (emcee Bun B’s new venture) Smashed Onion Burger
  • MAD’s Smoked Eel and Apple Foie and Huevos Voladores
  • The Original Ninfa's Short Rib Tacos
  • Bread Man Baking Company’s Ciabatta with Sliced Tasso Ham and Persillade Aioli
  • Street to Kitchen’s Wagyu Beef Cheek Khao Soi
  • Dak & Bop’s Octopus Kimbap
  • Rosie Cannonball’s Speck Crocchè
  • Brasil’s Lipstick On A Grizzly Bear
  • Gatlin’s BBQ’s Smoked Pork Belly and Scallion Pancake
  • Kin’s Roasted Pork Loin Rendang Curry

Attendees popped into our photo booth for pics and hopped into the uber-cool 360 Photo Booth from PicMe Events — an Instagram story favorite — for spinning selfies.

CultureMap editor Steven Devadanam welcomed the crowd, recognized sponsors and staff, including food editor Eric Sandler, and introduced emcee Bun B. Houston’s own hip hop icon and frequent trill Tastemaker Awards host quickly hyped up the energetic audience and set the tone for a fast awards program. (His Trill Burgers table was one of the night’s most buzziest stops.)

Nominees included Pop-up of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Bar of the Year, Best New Restaurant, and the hotly anticipated Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year.

Winners were chosen by our judges panel of restaurant industry experts — except Best New Restaurant, which was voted on by CultureMap readers. Get the full list of winners here.

Much like the Academy Awards’ buzz builds around Best Actor and Best Picture, the Tastemaker Awards anticipation builds around the Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year categories. In the end, Kaitlin Steets of Littlefoot/Theodore Rex took the title of Chef of the Year, while Nobie’s scored Restaurant of the Year.

Since its launch in 2014, our Tastemaker Awards have been the city’s defining food event — and 2021’s was one of the biggest and brightest ever. Hearty congratulations to the winners; we can’t wait for next year.

Foodies, fans, and merrymakers included David and Audrey GowSarah and Reece FoyBen Berg, Wes Winn, Aaron BludornTasos KatsaounisBrooklynn Weatherill, Jonathan Horowitz and Quinn Hoang, Jess TimmonsKaren de Amat, Felice Sloan, Danielle Dubois, Thomas Nguyen, Matt Harris, Diane and Willet Feng, Mow Rahman and Johnathan Jones, Nick Scurfield, Jordan SmithCatherine Manterola, Tiffany Halik, AJ Hoffman, and many, many more.

Read These Next
Nobie's dining room
Houston's best restaurant and chef unveiled at 2021 Tastemaker Awards
MAD interior
These are Houston's 9 best restaurants for 2021
Josh Alden Reserve 101
Houston's 10 best bartenders craft stellar sips and top-shelf service