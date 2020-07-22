Celebrate the return of Astros baseball with more than a dozen food and drink specials

The Houston Astros will begin their entirely controversy-free quest to earn another American League pennant in Seattle of Friday, July 24. Even though no one will be taking anyone out to the ballgame in 2020, Astros fans can still root, root, root for the team either at home or at a number of local bars and restaurants.

We’ve rounded up over a dozen specials. Some are only available on either Opening Day or this week but others will be offered every time the Astros take the field.

Be More Pacific

The Filipino restaurant in the Heights celebrates Opening Day with happy hour specials from open until close. Get $3 draft or packaged beers, $4 wines by-the-glass and well cocktails, $5 San Miguel beers, and $6 signature cocktail. On the food side, take $1 off all orders of lumpia and tikim, $2 off pulutan, and feast on $2 tacos.

The Burger Joint

Both locations of the casual burger restaurant will be giving away free milkshakes to dine-in customers for every Astros home run hit this weekend. In addition, get a special Crush City Dreamsicle shake.

Eight Row Flint

Over in the Heights, this ice house's Astros Party Pack offers a lot of value for $50. Get a 6-pack of Karbach Crawford Bock (plus koozies, an ice-filled beer bucket with the Astros logo, and other Karbach swag), an order of ballpark nachos, two hot dogs, and three mini bottle of Balcones Texas whiskey.

The Flying Saucer

The downtown craft beer bar is raffling off the last three of its infamous Mike Fiers “Snitches Get Stiches” glasses with a drawing on opening day. To enter, buy a 4-pack of 512 Brewing’s pecan porter.

Hay Merchant

Chris Shepherd’s pub offers half-off Houston beers when the Astros are winning.

King’s Bierhaus and King’s Biergarten

All three locations of the German restaurant will celebrate Opening Day with $5 Texas draft beers and $5 Astros dogs — a grilled kasewurst topped ketchup, mustard, chopped onions, and relish on a soft brioche bun.

La Calle

The downtown taqueria’s companion cantina will offer happy hour pricing on Opening Day and during all Astros games this season. The offers include 50-percent off the cantina food menu and select cocktails, plus $2.99 draft beers and Tecate cans, $3.99 frozen margaritas and boozy aguas frescas, and $5.99 caguamas (32-ounce bottles of select beers).

Loch Bar

The whiskey-fueled spot in River Oaks District offers $10 “Bregman” burgers, $4 Karbach Crawford Bock drafts, and shot specials during both the 7th inning stretch and whenever the Astros hit a home run.

Monkey’s Tail

The Mexican-themed bar will offer $1 hot dogs during Astros games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dress up that dog with chili or queso for $1 and jalapenos or Cheddar for $0.50.

The Original Ninfa’s

Both the Navigation and Uptown locations of the Tex-Mex staple will offer happy hour pricing during Astros game this season. The offers include $7 Ninfaitas, $5 glasses of sangria or house wines, and $4 beer. Alternatively, sample an Astros margarita ($10) made with carrot juice and a jicama star garnish

Pizzitola’s BBQ

Houston’s oldest barbecue joint has a special, $65 Opening Day package. Available for curbside pickup or dine-in, it comes with: smoked brisket queso and chips, a slab of Pizzitola’s signature pork ribs, six pulled chicken tacos, Cracker Jacks, a 6-pack of Karbach Crawford Bock, and a mystery gift card good for a future visit.

Present Company

Recently reopened for both dine-in and to-go, the ultra popular Montrose patio spot will offer $8 Take It Back Tini and $4 Karbach Crawford Bock.

Rodeo Goat

Wear Astros gear to the EaDo burger joint to get $3 Moontangs, a cocktail that blends -Firefly Moonshine with Tang and “other things.”

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Head to Houston’s oldest craft brewery for a special Opening Day package that includes: four, quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs with Slow Dough buns, a half quart of Amber Ale beef chili, two bags of Fritos, cheese, and toppings plus a Saint Arnold 6-pack of choice for $45. Available beginning Friday while supplies last.

Underground Hall

The downtown food hall will give away a Saint Arnold Headliner pint glass with purchase of the Blonde Ale (limit one person).

Weights & Measures

Head to Midtown for $5 pints of 8th Wonder Dome Faux’m and $5 Astro Dogs all day on Friday.