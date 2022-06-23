Houston Astros team up with major wine brand for new limited-edition bottles

Baseball and beer go together like Jose Altuve and home runs. But now, fans who want to sip something other than a cold brew or Alex Bregman’s and Lance McCullers Jr.’s hard seltzer have a spirited new option.

Woodbridge Wines, the Robert Mondavi brand and official wine partner of Major League Baseball, is releasing limited-edition Houston Astros commemorative, 1.5 liter bottles of two of its classic wines, the company announced.

Fans can opt for a Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay. The limited-run Woodbridge varietals will be available starting Monday, July 11 — just in time for MLB All-Star Week — at retailers where Woodbridge wines are sold.

As for the grapes: ​​Woodbridge’s Cab serves up hints of cherries, berries, cedar, brown sugar, chocolate, and caramel, all of which pair nicely with grilled meats, tomato-based pasta dishes, or, perhaps, a loaded hot dog.

The classic Chardonnay, meanwhile, features aromas of pear, oak and cinnamon and is a smart partner to light appetizers and salads, or hearty dishes such as roast chicken or risotto.

Along with the signature bottles, the Woodbridge line also offers Cab and Chardonnay in smaller, more portable pouch packs — perfect for pool parties or cookouts.

Consider these new wines a refined way to raise a glass when Yordan Alvarez goes yard or when celebrating a big Breggy Bomb.