Houston food insiders reveal the city's best seafood restaurant, plus the hottest dining news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler and Houston Barbecue Festival co-founder Michael Fulmer discuss the latest food news and their recent meals at two local restaurants.

The episode begins with an in-depth review of Top Chef Houston. They debate whether the episodes provided viewers with enough context about the city. From there, the conversation turns to local cheftestant Evelyn Garcia, who became the second Houston chef to reach the final episode. Finally, they assess season winner Buddha Lo and where he ranks among the Top Chef champions of seasons past.

Their conversation continues with thoughts on Gatlin's Fins & Feathers, the new comfort food restaurant from Gatlin's BBQ owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace. Overall, they're excited about the new addition to Independence Heights and look forward to dining there.

The news segment concludes with a few memories of Rice Epicurean. The luxury grocery will close its only remaining location in July.

In the restaurants of the week segment, Fulmer and Sandler describe their recent meal at 1751 Sea & Bar, the upscale seafood restaurant from Pit Room owner Michael Sambrooks. Tune in to hear whether dishes such as crawfish johnnycakes and lobster chawanmushi left the duo with the conclusion that it's Houston's best seafood restaurant.

This week's episode concludes with their thoughts on Flying Fish. A recent meal at the fast casual restaurant in The Heights impressed both of them, and they've resolved to revisit soon.

