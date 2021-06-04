Whats Eric Eating
Home » Restaurants + Bars
What's Eric Eating Episode 195

A trek to Houston's most beloved big-game lodge, plus hot new burger and steak spots

A trek to Houston's big-game lodge, plus new burger and steak spots

By
Rainbow Lodge Donnette Hansen chef Mark Schmidt
Rainbow Lodge owner Donnette Hansen and chef Mark Schmidt. Courtesy of Rainbow Lodge
Rainbow Lodge bar
Hansen worked with designer Erin Hicks to update the bar. Photo by Jerry Smith
Rainbow Lodge Creek Room
Rainbow Lodge's Creek Room. Courtesy of Rainbow Lodge
Gatsby's Tomahawk ribeye
The hosts praise their meal at Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse. Courtesy of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse
Mastrantos exterior
They also dined at Mastrantos in the Heights. Photo by Christa Elyce Studio
Rainbow Lodge Donnette Hansen chef Mark Schmidt
Rainbow Lodge bar
Rainbow Lodge Creek Room
Gatsby's Tomahawk ribeye
Mastrantos exterior

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Donnette Hansen joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Rainbow Lodge. After attending culinary school in New York, Hansen purchased the restaurant from her uncle in 1988.

From the beginning, Hansen centered Rainbow Lodge's menu around seafood and wild game. Dishes such as its smoked duck gumbo, rainbow trout with lump crab, and grilled elk chop have become staples.  

In 2006, Hansen relocated the restaurant from its original location near Memorial Park to a log cabin on Ella Boulevard in Lazybrook/Timbergrove. The move came with the risk of alienating long time customers, but she notes that being able to purchase a property has insulated the restaurant from ever-increasing rents. Hansen discovered another benefit last year.

"I'm glad that I moved into more of a neighborhood and less of a commercial zone back in '06," Hansen says. "I maybe wasn't at the time, but it's really worked out for Rainbow Lodge. During the pandemic, we embraced our neighborhood, and they embraced us."

The conversation touches on a range of other topics, including some of the chefs who've worked at the restaurant over the years, how Rainbow Lodge is fairing recently, and the younger staff members who are keeping Hansen engaged in evolving the restaurant.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Michael Fulmer discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: Chris Shepherd's plans to open a burger joint at the Houston Farmers Market, the new burgers and oyster bar concept coming to River Oaks, and the return of Houston Restaurant Weeks.

In the restaurants of the week segment, Sandler and Fulmer recount their meals at Gatsby's, a throwback steakhouse in Montrose, and Mastrantos, a fusion restaurant in The Heights. To hear what they liked and what they didn't at both establishments, listen to the full episode.

---

Subscribe to "What's Eric Eating" on Apple podcastsGoogle Play, or Spotify. Listen to it Saturday at 1 pm on ESPN 97.5.

Read These Next
Mastro's seafood tower
Tilman Fertitta dishes on posh new Mastro's coming to The Woodlands
Shokku Ramen Shinigami Challenge
Las Vegas ramen restaurant stirs up hot opening in The Heights
George Lopez tacos
Houston will soon get tacos delivered from comedian George Lopez