Upscale Dallas house of burgers and oysters cozies up to River Oaks

A popular Dallas destination for burgers and oysters is coming to Houston. Hudson House will open in the River Oaks Shopping Center in late 2021, the restaurant announced in a release.

Originally opened in Dallas in 2017, Hudson House takes its inspiration from neighborhood restaurants in New York's West Village. The concept is built around a classic, double patty cheeseburger, an extensive selection of raw oysters, and the self-described "World's Coldest" martinis. It has grown to four locations across the Dallas area, with River Oaks being its first outpost beyond the Metroplex.

"I've always loved the vibe of the West Village and New York city neighborhood restaurants," founder Hunter Pond told CultureMap Dallas in 2017. "So this is an American neighborhood restaurant — a weekly dining destination for the neighborhood, and for people who are craving an intimate and cozy environment."

To bring the concept to Houston, Hudson House owner Vandelay Hospitality Group has selected a space next to Brasserie 19 at 1964 West Gray Street. The 4,500 square-foot restaurant will feature leather booths, a large wraparound bar, and the concept's largest raw bar, where diners will be able to watch shuckers prepare platters of oysters and decadent seafood towers.

In addition to burgers and oysters, other popular dishes include:

Avocado Dip with whipped avocado, green onion, and ranch chips

Chicken Parm, with creamy tomato pasta and reggiano

American Tuna Tower, with ahi tuna, mashed avocado, English cucumber, mixed greens, radishes in wasabi vinaigrette

Hudson House also serves brunch on the weekends. Expect Benedicts, berry pancakes, and frozen peach bellinis. The restaurant's spin on chicken and waffles uses a red velvet waffle and extra crispy double fried chicken.

"I'm hoping it's a place that's approachable, where high school kids can enjoy a Friday night cheeseburger, while at the table next to them is the couple that wants to get a shellfish tower and bottle of champagne," Pond added.

Vandelay also operates East Hampton Sandwich Co., which opened locations in River Oaks District and Montrose in 2018. Although both of them have closed, a location in downtown's Understory food court remains open, according to the East Hampton website.

A Vandelay representative tells CultureMap that the company has shifted East Hampton from a dine-in experience to a locations with smaller footprints that are focused on to-go. The company thinks Hudson House's lively atmosphere gives it broad appeal.

"We feel that Hudson House is a concept that is as translatable as say, a Hillstone concept," she writes. "It works in various markets, though we are a little more casual and a lot more fun, but with similar service and culinary execution."

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this article.