Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up highly anticipated dining dates for 2021

The Bayou City's favorite charity dining event will return for 2021. Houston Restaurant Weeks will take place from August 1 until Labor Day, September 6.

Founded by media personality Cleverley Stone, Houston Restaurant Weeks offers diners two- and three-course prix fixe menus at set price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Almost 300 of the city's restaurants participate in the event, which raises money for the Houston Food Bank.

This year features a new, $49 top price (up from $45) along with new donation amounts: $1 per $20 lunch and brunch meal sold; $3 per $35 dinner sold; and $5 per $49 dinner sold. Prior to 2020, those donation amounts were $3, $5, and $7, but organizers made the decision to allow restaurants to keep more revenue as they recover from the lingering financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, all those small donations add up — the event has raised more than $16.6 million for the food bank since 2003. As Cleverley Stone liked to say, HRW is a win for restaurants that have turned one of the year’s slowest months into one of their busiest, a win for diners who get to try some of the city’s most popular establishments at a discount, and a win for the charity, which turns every dollar raised into three meals for those in need.

Stone passed away in 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Her daughter Katie Stone established the Cleverley Stone Foundation to continue HRW in her mother's memory.

“Last year’s HRW proved to be crucial for what was perhaps the most difficult time that restaurants and the food bank have ever faced,” Katie Stone said in a statement. “This year, I am so excited to be able to do exactly what my mother would be doing, which is everything she could for her beloved restaurant industry and the Houston Food Bank. This year’s HRW is going to be amazing!”

The initial list of participating restaurants will be revealed on the HRW website on July 15 with more being added until the event starts. Restaurants interested in signing up may contact Stone by emailing katie@cleverley.com.