Historic Houston-area barbecue joint links up with fancy food retailer

A new partnership will bring a historic Houston-area barbecue joint to homes nationwide. Fulshear's Dozier's BBQ is the first Texas barbecue restaurant to partner with food retailer Williams Sonoma.

Effective immediately, customers may order different Dozier's products to be shipped anywhere in the continental United States through the Williams Sonoma website. The available items consist of:

Ultimate Dozier’s Sample Pack (1 lb. sliced brisket, 2.25 lb. rack ribs, 1 lb. sliced bacon, 1 lb. sausage, Dozier’s BBQ Sauce, $199.95)

Ribs (2 racks of St. Louis cut pork ribs, $169.95)

Brisket + Sauce Pack (2 lb. sliced brisket, Dozier’s BBQ Sauce, $129.95)

3 lb. Sausage Sampler (3 x 1lb. sausages (all beef garlic, beef/pork German, and beef/pork jalapeño cheese, $74.95)

2 lb. Sausage Sampler (2 x 1lb. sausages (all beef garlic, beef/pork German, $49.95)

Whole Smoked Turkey Breast + Sauce (approximately four-and-a-half pounds, $189.95)

Opened in 1957 by Ed Dozier, the restaurant and market was purchased in 2019 by Jim Cummins and Steve Baur. The partners hired pitmaster Jim Buchanan (Pappa Charlies BBQ, Buck's BBQ) to update the menu and techniques. Buchanan has blended Dozier's recipes and tradition of using pecan wood to smoke meat with some new additions like Sunday brunch and an expansive outdoor patio.

“We are both excited and honored to be associated with Williams-Sonoma,” Baur said in a statement. “We cannot wait for the entire country to know what Fulshear, TX, and the rest of the region already recognize about Dozier’s – we have some of the best barbecue in the land!”

Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn praised Dozier's in a review. "Dozier’s is most definitely worth the drive from Houston, and maybe even a little farther," he wrote.

It's probably worth shipping to people who live beyond the Red River, too.