Houston's 'Diva of Dining,' Cleverley Stone, honored by special TV segments

A Houston TV station will broadcast a special segment to honor the "Diva of Dining." Fox 26 will honor local media personality Cleverley Stone on the one year anniversary of her death from cancer, this Friday, May 28.

Fox 26 reporter Ruben Dominguez and Stone's daughter Katie Stone will participate in a segment during the 9 am broadcast of the station's morning show. Then, at 10:15 am, the station will stream a celebration of her life on both its website and Facebook page.

Dominguez will narrate the streaming segment, which will include contributions from friends, family, and culinary figures such as restaurateur Michael Cordua, Arthur Mooradian (formerly of Del Frisco's), and Berg Hospitality founder Ben Berg.

Stone was a well known figure in Houston's culinary scene. She founded Houston Restaurant Weeks in 2003. Since then, HRW has raised more than $16.6 million for the Houston Food Bank, which resulted in almost 50 million meals for hungry Houstonians.

In addition, she hosted “The Cleverley Food Talk Radio Show,” a weekly talk radio program that began in 2003. It aired every Saturday morning for 13 years on 650 AM and counted many local and national food stars among its guests. Her "Cooking with Cleverley" segments that featured local chefs aired on Fox 26 beginning in 2008.

To further her mother's legacy of feeding Houstonians in need, Katie Stone has established the The Cleverley Stone Foundation, a Texas non-profit corporation. It will help ensure that HRW continues in Stone's name in perpetuity.

"I am honored to continue my mother's worthy cause of helping Houstonians in need and I look forward to The Cleverley Stone Foundation's continued support of her beloved restaurant industry and the Houston Food Bank," Stone said in a statement.