Diving into Montrose's new seafood hot spot, plus the latest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," blogger and influencer Felice Sloan joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the week in food news. Their conversation begins with a news that the Four Seasons Houston will replace its Italian restaurant Quattro with Toro Toro, a pan-Latin steakhouse from star chef Richard Sandoval.

Sandler and Sloan share a couple memories of Quattro before expressing their excitement about Toro Toro's diverse menu and the renderings of its stylish interior. From there, the conversation turns to chef David Cordua's plans to open The Lymbar at The Ion, Rice University's new innovation-focused development in Midtown. Sloan has high hopes for the concept, which will be the chef's return to restaurants after his departure from Cordua Restaurants in 2018.

The news segment concludes with a brief discussion about the closure of The Roastery, a coffee shop and cafe with locations at four Houston-area H-E-Bs, as well as excitement about the news from Pappas Restaurants that it will revive its Greek restaurant Yia Yia Mary's in a new location with a new name, Yia Yia Pappas.

In the restaurant of the week segment, Sloan and Sandler recount their recent meal at Acme Oyster Co., the New Orleans-based restaurant that recently opened in Montrose. The food mostly earns raves — especially the gumbo and roasted oysters — but the duo issue a warning to listeners about the cramped parking lot and absence of valet.

Finally, the hosts wrap up the show by sharing details of their meal at MAD, the energetic, Spanish-inspired restaurant in River Oaks District. They dined at the restaurant to experience a pop-up with bartenders from legendary cocktail bar Death & Co., but the real star of the evening were dishes like grilled octopus and beef tartare.

