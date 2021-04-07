Legendary New Orleans seafood restaurant opens this weekend in Montrose

Houston's wait for Acme Oyster Co. ends this week. The New Orleans-based seafood restaurant will open this Saturday, April 10, at 11 am a representative tells CultureMap.

Acme has claimed Montrose's historic Tower Theater (1201 Westheimer Rd.), formerly the site of El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, for its first Texas outpost. The two-story space has received a comprehensive makeover, including a fresh coat of Acme-red paint on the outside.

Acme traces its roots back to 1910 and has occupied its present location since 1924. In addition to its home in the French Quarter, the restaurant operates Louisiana locations in Baton Rouge and Metairie; in Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Miramar Beach, Florida.

Houstonians can expect Acme's extensive menu that starts with raw, fried, and chargrilled oysters — the company estimates its shucked over 10 million in its 110 years — alongside other New Orleans favorites like gumbo, étouffée, and po'boys. Signatures include "Boom Boom shrimp" (fried shrimp in a house sauce) and the "10 napkin" roast beef po'boy.

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways of gift cards and swag on social media throughout the week as well as hourly prizes for those who visit on Saturday.

“This is Texas, so we’ll be doing it up big for our grand opening,” said Mike Rodrigue, Acme owner and CEO, in a statement. “We are proud to make the historic Tower Theatre our home. We look forward to serving Houstonians authentic Louisiana seafood and Creole cuisine favorites, just like we’ve done for decades in the French Quarter of New Orleans.”