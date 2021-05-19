As the scorching summer temperatures descend upon Texas, you may be looking for a new, refreshing alcoholic drink to help ward off the heat. Sure, margaritas and cold beer are great, but wouldn't some other options be fun?

Founded in Virginia nearly 10 years ago, Bold Rock creates crisp, not-too-sweet hard cider (fermented apple juice) that's easy to drink on hot summer days — or any day for that matter. The independently owned company has expanded west to bring its beverages to thirsty Texans.



John Washburn, the brand's visionary, and Brian Shanks, master cider maker, started Bold Rock using only fresh-pressed Blue Ridge Mountain apples to ensure the best-tasting cider. Today, all of the apples used come from local orchards within 35 miles of their two cideries. The craft ciders contain no additives and produce limited waste, turning 85 percent of every apple into juice.

In addition to the traditional hard cider, Bold Rock has pineapple hard cider, premium dry, and blackberry. Plus there's hard pear cider, an IPA, and a fruit-forward rosé, among others.

With more than 100 awards and accolades under its belt, Bold Rock has become the best-selling regional craft cider in the country, but Washburn and Shanks aren't ready to stop there. They share a passion for innovation, which has led to an expansion of drink offerings.



You can also try hard tea and hard lemonade, in a variety of flavors. A hard lemonade porch pack of 12 features raspberry, black cherry, mango, and traditional hard lemonade. There's also a wide range of canned seltzer flavors, including blood orange lemonade, blackberry lemonade, and cucumber melon. And all of these Bold Rock beverages are around 4-5 percent ABV, so they won't slow you down.

Distributed by Silver Eagle Houston, Bold Rock is available at retailers throughout the Houston area. To find a location near you, click here.