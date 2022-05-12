Houston hip-hop legend Bun B hosts first pop-up of his beloved burgers since sizzling rodeo sensation

Trill Burgers, the smash (literally) burgers from Houston’s hip-hop legend Bun B, are the ultimate “if you know, you know” foodie item. Made with two, smashed 44 Farms beef patties that are seasoned and cooked to crispy edges, the burgers can be served with a Trill sauce, grilled onions, and cheese on Martin’s potato buns.

Bun B debuted Trill Burgers at CultureMap’s Tastemakers Awards last year to wild acclaim and later popped up at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where he sold almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks.

Now, locals can dig into Bun B’s burgers at its first pop-up since the rodeo at Sticky’s Chicken (2313 Edwards St.). The pop-up runs from noon to 6 pm Sunday, May 15. The event will be first-come, first-served for walk-in customers only.

Expect the popular menu of OG Trill Burger, the Grilled Onion Burger, and even meatless smashburgers made with Impossible patties. Fans can also score some limited supplies of highly coveted Trill Burgers merchandise.

Houstonians would do well to jump on the Trill Burgers bandwagon. Recently, Trill Burgers was a food vendor at Coachella in April, serving its beef and vegan smashburgers (naturally) on both weekends of the iconic California music festival. Bun B made an appearance at the booth on weekend one, and made sure that Coachella performers Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Maxo Kream all enjoyed Houston’s trillest smashburgers.

Always hustling, Bun B then brought Trill Burgers to comedians Lil Duval, Karlous Miller, and Michael Blackson along with Johnny Dang at the “No Cap Comedy Tour” at NRG Arena. The following day, Bun B joined Justin Bieber backstage at his “Justice Tour” stop at Toyota Center, where he served Trill Burgers to DJ Tay James and Bieber's band and crew.

His partners — Andy Nguyen (co-founder of Bored & Hungry and Food Fighters Universe, the world's first NFT restaurant group); siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares (Sticky's Chicken); and Nick Scurfield (Scurfield Group) — are currently searching for a permanent brick and mortar home for the brand.

Until then, these beefy pop-ups are the place to be for fans of all things Trill and juicy.

---

The Trill Burgers pop-up; Sticky’s Chicken (2313 Edwards St.); noon-6 pm Sunday, May 15. For more information, visit TrillBurgers.com.