Healthy eating restaurant chain freshens up Houston with 2 new locations

Another healthy eating concept has set its sights on Houston. The Original ChopShop will open locations near the Galleria (5018 San Felipe St.) and in Upper Kirby (3021 Kirby Dr.).

Slated to open in August and September, the restaurants will be the company's 16th and 17th locations. The Arizona-based already has a Texas presence courtesy of seven establishments in the Dallas area. Specific about the Houston locations are mostly to be announced, but the Galleria-area store will have a drive-thru pickup window.

Similar in approach to Flower Child, the menu includes protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juices, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items, and parfaits. Many diets are taken into consideration, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and vegetarian.

While the restaurant is new to the market, it does have a local tie in the form of Mac Haik, the CEO of Mac Haik Enterprises and former Houston Oilers wide receiver. Haik is an investor in the Original ChopShop's sister brand, Bellagreen.

"Opening in a third market is a huge milestone for any brand, but it is even more exciting for us because Houston is home to our sister brand and investor," CEO Jason Morgan said in a statement. "We look forward to introducing the Houston community to our better-for-you concept that offers convenient, healthful and delicious options for ‘Every/Body.’"