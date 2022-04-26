New smokehouse fires up BBQ and blues music in Sugar Land's hottest destination

Sugar Land residents will soon have a new option for smoked meats and live music. Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues will open this summer in the former Stadia Grill space in Sugar Land Town Square (2105 Lone Star Dr.).

Pitmaser and co-owner Kennis Williams traces his roots in Sugar Land back to his grandparents, according to a release. Schooled in barbecue by his uncles, he saw an opportunity to open a restaurant in partnership with marketing and promotions specialist Furrest Greenwood.

“Growing up, one of my fondest memories was walking into a smoky nightclub in Wallis, Texas and watching my Uncle Earl play alongside the late great B.B. King,” Williams said. “Fast forward to a few years later, I started to become infatuated with the smell of pecan wood burning as my uncles would fire up the barbecue pits in the early mornings at 6 am. I thought to myself, these two things that I love — blues music and barbecue — belong together.”

Williams will add Creole touches to his dishes. Potential menu items include smoked turkey legs stuffed with dirty rice and topped with shrimp and sausage alfredo sauce; homemade armadillo eggs made with homemade sausage, wrapped around a smoked gouda-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeño; and "Creole candy" smoked wings. The restaurant will utilize a wood burning, rotisserie smoker from M&M BBQ Company.

True to its name, the restaurant will have a small stage that will host live blues music. The 5,500-square-foot space will also offer outdoor dining on a patio.

Despite the name, a representative tells CultureMap that this Williams Smokehouse has no connection to the original Williams Smokehouse that operated in Acres Homes until it closed in 2007 after being damaged by a fire. For more than 20 years, Williams Smokehouse was a Houston barbecue gem that earned a spot on Texas Monthly's Top 50 barbecue joints list in 2003. Pitmaster Cedric Williams cooked at the short-lived Republic Smokehouse in Midtown.

To clarify, the new restaurant takes it name from co-owner Kennis Williams and his affinity for blues music. It joins a wide range of dining options in Sugar Land Town Square that include State Fare, The Flying Saucer, and recently opened Indian restaurant Mahesh’s Kitchen. Restaurateur Ben Berg will bring his casual B.B. Italia concept to the area later this year.

“I attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Sugar Land," Williams said. “I’ve built many great life-long friendships and business relationships right here in Sugar Land. Sugar Land is my home and I can’t wait to share my passion for food with my community.”