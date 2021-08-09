Sophisticated new Indian restaurant spices up Sugar Land's Town Square

A sophisticated new Indian restaurant is coming to Sugar Land Town Square. Mahesh’s Kitchen will open in the former Turquoise Grill space (16019 City Walk) later this summer.

A passion project for owners Neelesh and Shubhangi Musale, the restaurant is named for Shubhangi’s late brother Mahesh, who died before he could attend Paris's famed Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. The first-time restaurateurs aim to create an upscale experience that includes an exhibition kitchen and a six-person chef's table.

“Growing up, my younger brother Mahesh and I always dreamt of opening a restaurant together,” Shubhangi said in a statement. “Through this project, we’re keeping that wish and his spirit alive. And just as he made everyone around him feel special, our goal is to convey that same warmth to our staff and guests.”

While Sugar Land is home to many Indian restaurants, Mahesh's Kitchen aims to stand out with a sophisticated spice program. The restaurant will receive quarterly shipments of spice blends that are prepared in India under the supervision of Neelesh Musale's aunt.

Shubhangi and the restaurant's culinary team are developing recipes that use organic ingredients, such as butter chicken with free range chicken. Other dishes include traditional favorites such as Goan prawn shrimp and freshly made breads as well as fusion dishes such as mango habanero salmon and Chinese noodle chat. A separate bar menu will offer snackable options that match the restaurant's cocktails.

Mahesh's Kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner daily.