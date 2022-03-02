Ben Berg's casual Italian restaurant swaps the Energy Corridor for charming Sugar Land spot

Houston restaurateur Ben Berg has found a new home for B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar. The casual Italian-American restaurant will reopen later this spring in the Sugar Land Town Square mixed-use development.

Originally opened in 2019 in the former Carmelo's space in the Energy Corridor, B.B. Italia serves classic Italian-American fare like chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, and pizza. The original location closed in February 2021 due to diminished business as office workers stayed home during the pandemic. At the time, Berg Hospitality indicated it would find a new location nearby, but those plans have changed.

Instead, the restaurant will reemerge in a former Charming Charlie's at 16250 City Walk Drive. The approximately 6,700-square-foot restaurant will have plenty of room for area families.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the transformation of Sugar Land Town Square, which is fast becoming a destination for eclectic dining offerings in the Houston area,” Berg said in a statement. “This bustling, mixed-use development is a great fit for us, offering great walkability, retail, entertainment, and events that add to the experience and ambiance our guests want before or after a meal.”

The new B.B. Italia will join Berg Hospitality concepts such as B&B Butchers, B.B. Lemon, Turner's, and Trattoria Sofia. Later this year, the rapidly-growing hospitality company will add two more restaurants at the Autry Park mixed-use development: all-day brasserie Annabelle's and luxurious steakhouse Turner's Cut. A still unnamed live fire restaurant is in the works for the Lazybrook/Timbergrove neighborhood.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the past couple of years have been a dynamic time for Sugar Land Town Square. The 1.4 million square foot mixed-use development has also welcomed Texas comfort food restaurant State Fare, crepe favorite Sweet Paris, and Mahesh's Kitchen, a sophisticated Indian restaurant.

“We are so excited to have one of the most exciting and dynamic restaurateurs in Texas coming to Sugar Land Town Square," added Matt Ragan, director of retail programming and operations for Rebees. "The opening of B.B. Italia will kick off the complete reimagining of that entire part of the square. We are proud and honored to be working with the Berg Hospitality Group to bring this wonderful concept to our community.”