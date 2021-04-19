Dallas-based pizzeria serves up Srirancha and late-night pies to Midtown

A Dallas-based pizzeria is bringing late night pies to Midtown. Zalat Pizza will open its first Houston location this summer at 510 Gray St., the restaurant announced.

Founded by native Houstonian and University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas. The restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.

Zalat sets itself apart with a wide range of creative toppings. For example, diners may opt for the restaurant's all-beef pepperoni or go for something more off-the-wall like Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pho Shizzle (chicken, red bell pepper, Sriracha and hoisin swirl).

The restaurant is also known for its late night hours. In Midtown, Zalat will stay open until 4 am on the weekends, making it an ideal last stop for people leaving the area's numerous bars.

Nguyen also takes pride in his company's culture. Employees, known as Zealots, receive benefits including a 401K. They may celebrate their one-year work anniversary with a special Zalat tattoo.

“When we started discussing expansion outside of DFW, Houston was the most obvious choice for us," Nguyen said in a statement. "We think many Houstonians love and appreciate great food that is served without pretense, and that’s exactly who we are. We focus on making amazing high-quality pizzas, but our brand is casual."