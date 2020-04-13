Houston Charity Guide
Houston nonprofit provides 10,000 meals weekly to unemployed hospitality workers

Second Servings volunteers
Volunteers with a fully loaded van. Courtesy of Second Servings
Second Servings free meal
The meal options include chicken and biscuits. Courtesy of Second Servings
Second Servings volunteer
The program features contact-free distribution. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Second Servings volunteers
Second Servings free meal
Second Servings volunteer

A local Houston nonprofit has expanded its mission in response to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Second Servings of Houston will distribute 10,000 meals each week to unemployed hospitality workers.  

By partnering with energy company Hess Corporation and food distribution giant Sysco, Second Servings established the "Dinner’s On Us” program. Hess' staff prepares the meals, which are available both fresh and frozen, utilized ingredients supplied by Sysco. Designed to provide approximately eight servings, the meals consist of hearty, classic fare such as chicken ‘n biscuits, red beans and rice, and penne pasta with sausage.

Meals are distributed every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am - noon in the LAM parking lot at 702 Avenida De Las Americas. A drive-thru setup allows for contact-free distribution, and Second Servings volunteers wear masks and gloves. To receive a meal, people should demonstrate eligibility with a recent paystub from a restaurant, caterer, hotel, sports stadium, or other hospitality-related business.  

Typically, Second Servings works with restaurants, hotels, caterers, and others to rescue surplus food that would otherwise go to waste; it is also the beneficiary of the 2020 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Now, the organization is aiding the people who usually assist its mission.

"We saw the impact first-hand last month, when we rescued valuable perishable food from hotels, event venues, business cafeterias, schools and restaurant kitchens that were forced to close,” Second Servings founder Barbara Bronstein said in a statement. “We created this program because we wanted to help the people who serve the community and donate surplus food to us all year long.”

Second Servings will continue the program for as long as it has the funding to do so. In addition to Hess an Sysco, sponsors include real estate firm BHW Capital, ACME Party & Tent Rental, and Mucasey & Associates Architects. Those interested in making a contribution to continue the program may do so via the Second Servings website

