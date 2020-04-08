2 iconic Houston restaurants deliver to-go meals to local Kroger stores

Another local grocery store has started selling meals from Houston restaurants. Kroger will now sell dishes from two iconic Houston restaurants: Kim Son and Burns Original BBQ.

“One of my favorite things about Texas is the food," Kroger president Joe Kelly said in a statement. "We are thrilled to support our local community and local businesses by offering prepared meals through this partnership.”

Burns, the Acres Homes barbecue joint featured in the Houston episode Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, offers many of its signature items, including chopped beef, pork ribs, smoked turkey, and loaded baked potatoes. The menu also include three kinds of links — spicy homemade, chicken, and regular — as well as beans and potato salad.

Kim Son, the Vietnamese-Chinese restaurant founded in Houston almost 40 years ago by Kim Su Tran La (widely known as "Mama La"), has locations in Chinatown, EaDo, and Sugar Land/Stafford. Its menu consists of customer favorites including chicken spring rolls, chicken fried rice, chicken lo mein, and a teriyaki chicken rice bowl.

“The Kim Son Family is proud to partner with Kroger to make fresh, authentic Vietnamese food accessible to all Houstonians during this unprecedented time,” added Tri La of Kim Son. “Many of your customer-favorite dishes will be available for purchase in convenient single size servings.”

Barbecue will be available at Kroger's Heights location (1035 N. Shepherd Dr.) beginning Thursday, April 9 at 11 am. Kim Son will be available at the West University (5150 Buffalo Speedway) and River Oaks (1938 West Gray St.) locations beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 11 am.

Kroger isn't the only Houston grocery store to begin selling prepared items from Houston restaurants. H-E-B now sells dishes from Chris Shepherd's Underbelly Hospitality, Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, and Brennan's of Houston.