New Heights patio bar with sweeping downtown views, treehouse vibes, and cool cocktails sets open date

Houston's newest outdoor drinking destination will debut next week. Patterson Park Patio Bar opens to public on Wednesday, April 13.

First announced in 2020, the project unites Houston hospitality veterans Candice and Lonnie Schiller with their daughter and son-in-law Caroline and Brendan Murphy. Founders of concepts such as Cafe Annie, The Grove, and Cafe Express, the Schillers bring decades of experience to the new project, while the Murphy's bring a fresh perspective to the popular, modern ice house-style patio bar that's reflected in establishments that range from Axelrad and Truck Yard to Kirby Ice House (Full disclosure: Lonnie Schiller is a co-founder of CultureMap).

Patterson Park sets itself apart with its lush, tree house-style setting. Described in press materials as a being "reminiscent of a modern day Swiss Family Robinson set," the dog-friendly bar occupies a tree-shaded area near the White Oak Bayou Trail. Its three levels of seating feature views of the downtown skyline along with a massive, 5,000-square-foot outdoor deck.

Caroline and Candice created the design with architect Craig Schuster, a 20-year veteran of Pappas Restaurants. Elements include: roll-up garage doors; a horseshoe-shaped, granite bar; a large mural; and the previously mentioned, two-level, cantilevered deck.

“The chance to collaborate with my daughter, Caroline, on a new project was the thrill of a lifetime," Candice Schiller said in a statement. "Her experience as a muralist – as well as her generational perspective – guided the design and proved key to the end result.”

The bar's drinks focus on flavored ranch water variations as well as house originals like the Frozen Pickle Back, the Schwayze (vodka, lime, grenadine, Sprite), the Tree House Gimlet, and the French 765B, a twist on the classic French 75 named for the bar's I-10 exit. In addition to cocktails, patrons will find two dozen beers on tap and a selection of wines by-the-glass and bottle.

Happy hour pricing will be offered 2-7 pm Monday through Friday, and cyclists will receive a 10-percent discount on their tabs. Daily specials include industry discounts on Mondays, Texas Tuesdays, ladies' night on Wednesday, and a Thursday steak night with discounts on ranch waters and highballs.

Food will be provided by a rotating collection of local trucks, while entertainment will be provided by 40 HDTVs as well as arcade and board games.

“Patterson Park is a concept that we’ve been thinking about as a family for a long time, and we are thrilled to bring our vision for a neighborhood hangout to life on this uniquely-situated piece of property along White Oak Bayou Trail,” Brendan Murphy said. “We invite our guests to come as they are to enjoy refreshing cocktails, bask in the picturesque scenery, and socialize in an environment befitting Houston’s diverse community, rich culture, and unique charm.”

Located at 2205 Patterson St., the bar opens at 2 pm Monday-Friday, 11 am on Saturday, and noon on Sunday.