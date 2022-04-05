Celebrity-backed hot chicken restaurant spices up Houston-area with fifth location

A California-based hot chicken restaurant continues its expansion into Houston this week. The city's newest Dave's Hot Chicken will open in East Houston this Friday, April 9 (15245 Wallisville Rd.).

Founded in 2017 by Dave Kopushyan — a classically trained chef and veteran of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant — Dave’s serves halal chicken tenders and sandwiches at seven difference spice levels, all the way up to Reaper, which requires customers to sign a waiver prior to consumption. The menu also includes sides such as kale slaw, mac & cheese, crispy fries, and cheese fries. Milkshakes help ease the burn.

Formerly a bank building, Dave's has transformed the space with elaborate murals inside and out. Many of the images reference the restaurant's motto of serving "out of this world" food, which also seems appropriate for Space City.

Initially opened as a parking lot pop-up by Kopushyan and three friends, Dave’s has grown to multiple brick and mortar locations across Southern California and four other Houston locations: west Houston, Midtown, Missouri City, and Rice Village. Local franchisee Dos Niños Enterprises, LLC has plans to bring Dave's to Spring and Webster in the near future. Overall, the company has signed agreements for 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada and will open 25 new locations this year.

The company counts a number of celebrities among its investors including Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, NFL Hall of Famer and broadcaster Michael Strahan, and journalist/former First Lady of California Maria Shriver.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” Dave's CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just four short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our newest restaurant in Houston!”

The restaurant will open at 11 am daily. It closes at 11 pm Monday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Sunday.