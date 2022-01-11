Celebrity-backed hot chicken restaurant adds third Houston-area location

A California-based hot chicken sensation continues its push into the Houston market. Dave's Hot Chicken will open its third Houston-area location in Missouri City (6324 Highway 6 South) this Thursday, January 13 at 11 am.

Founded in 2017 by Dave Kopushyan — a classically trained chef and veteran of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant — Dave’s serves halal chicken tenders and sandwiches at seven difference spice levels. The menu also includes sides such as kale slaw, mac & cheese, crispy fries, and cheese fries. Milkshakes help ease the burn.

Initially opened as a parking lot pop-up by Kopushyan and three friends, Dave’s has grown to multiple brick and mortar locations across Southern California and two Houston locations: one in west Houston that opened in September and another in Midtown that opened in November. The company counts a number of celebrities among its investors including Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, NFL Hall of Famer and broadcaster Michael Strahan, and hip hop superstar Drake.

As CultureMap has previously reported, local franchisee Dos Niños Enterprises, LLC has plans to bring Dave's to the entire Houston area, including Rice Village, Spring, and Webster. The Missouri City restaurant seats 75, offers the convenience of a drive-thru, and is decorated with a mural of a knight, a nod to the mascot of nearby Elkins High School.

“Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just four short years ago," CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement. "We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in Missouri City!”

Dave's Missouri City location will be open from Monday-Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm and Friday-Sunday from 11 am to midnight.