Celebrity-backed hot chicken restaurant adds fourth Houston-area location

California-based hot chicken sensation Dave's Hot Chicken will open its fourth Houston-area location in Rice Village (2525 Rice Blvd.) this Friday, February 25. It shares the former Buffalo Wild Wings space with a Velvet Taco location that opened last year.

Founded in 2017 by Dave Kopushyan — a classically trained chef and veteran of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant — Dave’s serves halal chicken tenders and sandwiches at seven difference spice levels. The menu also includes sides such as kale slaw, mac & cheese, crispy fries, and cheese fries. Milkshakes help ease the burn.

Initially opened as a parking lot pop-up by Kopushyan and three friends, Dave’s has grown to multiple brick and mortar locations across Southern California and three Houston locations: west Houston, Midtown, and Missouri City. Local franchisee Dos Niños Enterprises, LLC has plans to bring Dave's to Spring and Webster in the near future.

The company counts a number of celebrities among its investors including Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, NFL Hall of Famer and broadcaster Michael Strahan, and journalist/former First Lady of California Maria Shriver.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy, and spicy,” CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just four short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our newest restaurant in Houston!”

The Rice Village location will open at 11 am daily. It closes at 11 pm Monday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Sunday.