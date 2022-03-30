In-the-know foodies were likely already aware of On the Kirb's commitment to organic, local, and made-from-scratch menu items, but how about that this house-made approach also extends to its bar offerings?

For new spring cocktails like the Gin Weasley, that means organic cane syrup prepared in-house and fresh strawberries and lemon juice to go with the Bombay Sapphire gin, basil, and ginger beer.

A similar situation is found with the Lemon Ginger Basil, which uses the same house-made syrup paired with freshly muddled ginger, basil, lemon juice, tonic, and Grey Goose Le Citron.

You can try these two drinks for $7 each during Happiest Hour from 4-7 pm, Monday through Friday. During those magical hours, red or white wine is $5 by the glass and $16 by the bottle, and Texas draft beer is only $5 so you can display your Lone Star State pride in a pint glass.

As a bonus, you can sample a few of the scratch kitchen's apps, some of which are only available during Happiest Hour. Enjoy a personal-sized portion of Na'acho Nachos and a smaller Margherita, veggie, or pepperoni pizza, or chow down on the house-made chips with salsa rioja and queso before devouring three of the eatery's most popular burgers in slider form.

For $28, nibble at a meat and cheese board with fresh fruit and toasted veggies and a bottle of red or white blend wine, a deal you can only get during this special time.

If you run a little later, pop in for reverse happy hour, where all pizzas and wines are half-off from 10 pm-close. And that pizza? It's formed with artisanal Caputo flour that's imported from Napoli, Italy, and then fermented for three days to ensure an authentic taste.

There are even several vegan and vegetarian options, not only for the pizza but throughout the menu.

Owner Joe Arbeely opened On the Kirb with the goal of giving sports bar-lovers healthier (but still super tasty) options, and the inclusive menu appeals to herbivores and carnivores alike, with antibiotic and hormone-free meats and organic veggies.

Combine all that with awesome outdoor dining areas at each location, and you've got a happy hour situation that's so enticing you might want to show up every day.

---

On The Kirb has two locations: 5004 Kirby Dr. in Upper Kirby (713-526-1414) and 2521 Bagby St. in Midtown (281-888-7898).