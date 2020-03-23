Houston restaurant groups consolidate locations as coronavirus closures continue

As the mandated statewide closure of all bars as well as restaurant dining rooms continues, some of Houston’s most prominent restaurant groups are consolidating operations around one location.

The reasons for these decisions are varied. They could include the simple reality that a restaurant’s food can’t be easily converted into a to-go format or that diners don’t see its experience as translating into a to-go situation. Fundamentally, closing some locations or consolidating others provides restaurateurs with the ability to cut costs at a time when revenues have declined sharply.

“If we can nurture a singular efficient business pod within our community and various industries can do the same, then I think we can eventually nurture future growth outside of our collective pods,” Clark Cooper Concepts co-owner Grant Cooper said in a statement about his company's decision to consolidate all of its operations at Coppa Osteria. “It will take a lot of hard work to carry this challenge out but I think the character, fortitude and backbone of like minded people will result in a victory for us all.”

Agricole Hospitality

The Heights-based restaurant group has temporarily closed two of its EaDo concepts, the restaurant Indianola and the cocktail bar Miss Carousel, as well as Night Heron, its Italian-inspired restaurant in Montrose.

Vinny’s, its EaDo pizzeria, remains open for both delivery and to-go. In The Heights, Coltivare, Eight Row Flint, and Revival Market all remain open for both delivery and to-go. See each restaurant’s website for phone numbers and hours of operation.

Benjy Levit Restaurants

The veteran restaurateur has temporarily closed benjy's, The Classic, and the downtown location of Local Foods. However, Local Foods locations in Upper Kirby, Tanglewood, The Heights, and Rice Village remain open for both delivery and to-go.

Berg Hospitality

The company has temporarily closed The Annie Cafe and Turner’s, its recently opened, ultra-luxurious supper club. B.B. Lemon is also temporarily closed.

B&B Butchers and its companion butcher shop remain open for to-go and delivery via DoorDash and Favor from 11 am - 8 pm. B.B. Italia and its companion pizzeria are also open for delivery and to-go from 4-8 pm.

Bernie’s Burger Bus

Only the restaurant’s original location in Bellaire remains open; stores in Katy, Missouri City, and the Heights are temporarily closed. Consolidation has allowed chef-owner Justin Turner to offer daily specials, family-style meals, and Bernie’s Bodega, which stocks a limited number of grocery items. Order online or call 713-349-9400 for the latest offerings.

Bobby Heugel and Justin Yu

The business partners have some establishments in common and some they operate separately, but it's easier to consider them together for the purposes of this article.

Anvil, Better Luck Tomorrow, The Pastry War, and Tongue-cut Sparrow are currently closed. Squable and Penny Quarter are both open and serving an identical menu that’s available for pick-up from 5-10 pm daily. Public Services is open from 3-8 pm with a limited food menu that’s available to-go. Theodore Rex is running a special menu inspired by Yu’s Moneycat pop-up series that’s also available to-go; order by emailing info@trexhouston.com.

Clark Cooper Concepts

As noted above, the restaurant group has consolidated all of its operations into Coppa Osteria, which means The Dunlavy, Brasserie 19, and Punk’s are temporarily closed. Consolidation allows the one location to serve dishes from all of the company’s concepts, including Satisfy, their upcoming healthy-eating concept. Plans include Taco Tuesday and specials from Ibiza on Thursday.

The company is also selling wines from Brasserie 19’s cellar at a discount via preset packages. See the full menu online for the latest offerings.

Ford Fry Restaurants

The Atlanta-based restaurant has temporarily closed State of Grace, but Superica and La Lucha remain open. Check out the Superica website for a hybrid menu that includes dishes from both restaurants; i.e., diners have the ability to pair their fried chicken with an order of cheese enchiladas.

Goode Company

The local restaurant group that explores all of the influences on modern Texan cooking has about half of its normal locations open. Armadillo Palace, both of its restaurants in The Woodlands, both locations of Goode Co. Seafood, and its barbecue restaurant on Hwy. 290 are temporarily closed.

On the positive side, Goode Co. Barbeque locations on both Kirby Drive and I-10 remain open, as is Goode Co. Taqueria, and the Memorial-area location of Goode Co. Kitchen and Cantina. Head to the Goode Co website to order for pickup or delivery.

H Town Restaurant Group

Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught have temporarily closed both Xochi and Caracol. Backstreet Cafe and Hugo's are both offering curbside to-go. See websites for details.

Killen’s Restaurants

Ronnie Killen has consolidated his operations to his hometown of Pearland. Killen’s STQ, Killen’s TMX, and Killen’s Steakhouse in The Woodlands are temporarily closed.

Killen’s Barbecue, Killen’s Steakhouse, and Killen’s Burgers are open for both delivery and to-go via DoorDash. See individual websites for details.

Liberty Kitchen

All three locations of the Southern-inspired restaurant are “closed until further notice,” per a representative.

Politan Row

All of the vendors at Rice Village's food hall have announced they are temporarily closed.

Sambrooks Management Company

The company has consolidated operations by temporarily closing both Candente and 1751 Sea and Bar. The Pit Room remains open with its full barbecue menu, as well as Tex-Mex family packs and desserts by 1751 pastry chef Allison Thiessen. The company has created a special pick-up lane at The Patio.

Underbelly Hospitality

Chris Shepherd has consolidated UB Preserv into One Fifth; the restaurant is offering a hybrid menu that combines dishes from both restaurants. Hay Merchant and Georgia James have also combined menus with a selection of dishes from both restaurants as well as raw steaks from Georgia James' dry-aging cabinet. All four concepts are also offering meals that can be heated at home.