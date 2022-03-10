The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel delivers pancakes to Houston all day

There's a familiar restaurant name now delivering pancakes to your door: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, the family-dining restaurant chain, has launched a virtual concept called The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel, and it delivers breakfast all day.

The concept was first introduced in Los Angeles in 2021, and is now expanding to more than 100 Cracker Barrel locations in 2022, bringing it to 200 locations across the U.S., including the Houston area.

The Pancake Kitchen will serve pancakes and other breakfast favorites for delivery and pickup via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The menu includes pancakes in five varieties:

buttermilk

blueberry

pecan

confetti

chocolate chip

Non-pancake options include biscuit beignets, a hash brown casserole, and a loaded hash brown casserole topped with diced ham and cheddar cheese. There's also bacon and sausage, and a side of fried apples, good on a pancake or good as a side.

The bestseller is the Classic Pancakes Bundle, with three pancakes and "100 percent pure natural syrup" - notice they don't say it's maple. It's $11.69.

In a statement, Cracker Barrel's Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation Matthew Schaefer says that these items are some of the chain's most popular items.

"The expansion of The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel is part of our plan to make it as easy and convenient as possible for guests to enjoy one of our most popular homestyle breakfast favorites – whether they want pancakes at breakfast, lunch or dinner time!" Schaefer says. "As the trend in online ordering and partnership with on-demand delivery platforms continues, we are excited to evolve our strategy and offerings to ensure our guests are able to satisfy their cravings for 'pancakes all flippin' day™'."

Wow, they even trademarked that phrase, smart thinking.

Cracker Barrel began investing in digital concepts in October 2021, starting with Chicken 'n Biscuits, its first virtual brand, which is now available in 500 locations across the U.S., including five around the Greater Houston area. The company also operates Cracker Barrel Kitchen, the anchor brand for these ghost kitchen outposts.

Those who spend $20 on pancakes will get a free order of Biscuit Beignets, which consists of buttermilk biscuit dough, deep-fried then tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with butter pecan sauce for dipping.

The locations in Texas where it's currently available are as follows:

League City: 231 Gulf Freeway South

Allen: 1323 N. Central Expy.

Benbrook: 8010 SW Loop 820

Buda: 550 Old San Antonio Rd.

Corpus Christi: 4229 South Padre Island Dr.

Denton: 4008 N I-35

Desoto: 1421 N Interstate 35 E

Grapevine: 2700 Grapevine Mills Pkwy

Lubbock: 5018 Milwaukee Ave.

Mesquite: 5304 N. Galloway Ave.

Midland: 3108 N Loop 250 West

San Antonio: 11030 I H 10 W

Temple: 3687 S General Bruce Dr.

The Pancake Kitchen is available from 8 am-9 pm daily.