Veteran Houston chef returns to The Heights with classic American fare

One of Houston's most veteran chefs has cooked up a sophisticated new restaurant for The Heights. Lance Fegen will open Fegen's in the former Liberty Kitchen space on Studewood, the chef announced.

Dedicated Houston food lovers will recognize Fegen's name from his lengthy career that includes Brennan's, the Houstonian, and the late, lamented Zula. The chef helped establish The Heights as a dining destination when he opened Glass Wall in 2006; the first Liberty Kitchen followed in 2011. When Culinary Khancepts acquired the Liberty Kitchen brand last year, Fegen and his partners Carl Eaves, Will Davis, and Jim Jard opted to keep The Heights location.

"This is a very special place for us,” Will Davis said in a statement. “It’s where Liberty Kitchen started ... There’s this longevity to the place. It has positive energy fueled by loads of neighborhood spirit; we’re looking forward to building upon that."

Liberty Kitchen's coastal hues have been replaced with a darker palate of red and green with brass accents. A lowered ceiling has been installed to give the room a more intimate feel that provides a setting for family lunches, business dinners, and date night.

Fegen's menu will cover an array of classic American fare mixed with Southern Italian-inspired pizzas and pastas. Potential dishes include chicken schnitzel, Surrago’s Sunday Meatball, Veal, and Pork Tomato Gravy and Macaroni, linguine and clam sauce, seafood salads, and steaks.

"More important than what’s on the menu is what I want to achieve overall: simple dishes that you can always count on, executed seamlessly,” Fegen added.

Handling the front of house will be two industry veterans. General manager Matt Hart comes from the corporate world of Landry's and Darden Restaurants. Bar manager Nicole Meza will bring the craft aesthetic she learned at Weights + Measures and Julep to Fegen's cocktail offerings.

Slated to open later this spring, Fegen's will serve dinner to start with lunch and weekend brunch to follow.