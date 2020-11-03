Parisian-inspired crepe cafe sweetens up Sugar Land Town Square

Crêpe lovers in Sugar Land, take note: Sweet Paris, the Houston-based, fast-casual concept that made a name for itself offering a variety of sweet and savory crepes, along with a modest selection of wines, fizzy water and other soft drinks, opened its 11th location in Sugar Land Town Square. The new restaurant at 15911 City Walk opened its doors on October 26.

“Our mission from day one has been to revive the art of eating crêpes, and we could not be more thrilled to see the expansion of Sweet Paris into the beautiful community of Sugar Land Town Square," said Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris co-founder, in a press release announcing the new restaurant. “This opening will mark the second store opening for the Rueda Family — our first ever strategic partners and the wonderful family behind the successful operation of Sweet Paris Katy.”

Sweet Paris' began franchising in 2018, and the Rueda family was among the first on board for the concept. Sweet Paris Katy opened in 2018, six years following the brand's launch.

The Sugar Land location is the Ruedas' second outpost. Sweet Paris Sugar Land has implemented robust health and safety protocols for the COVID-19 era. These include frequent cleaning and sanitizing, requiring face coverings for all employees and guests, limiting parties to 10 or fewer guests, offering individually packaged utensils, and practicing social distancing.

In the eight years since it's been on the Houston dining scene, Sweet Paris has become synonymous with crêpes, both savory, such as its chicken Florentine and turkey, grapes, and brie, and sweet like the Nutella, and lemon and sugar. Over the years, the menu has expanded to include waffles, salads, paninis, and soups, along with milkshakes, frozen mimosas, and hot espresso and Nutella drinks.

Its Parisian-inspired decor make the concept a go-to for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and snacks, as well as dinner or dessert.

The Sugar Land location is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm for dine-in and carryout orders. Those who want curbside pickup can order through the Sweet Paris website, and delivery is available via Uber Eats and Door Dash.