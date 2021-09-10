3 things to know in Houston food right now: Sophisticated Indian in Sugar Land, Turkey Leg Hut goes Coog, and Italian fave returns

Editor's note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Sugar Land's sophisticated new Indian restaurant has opened its doors. Mahesh’s Kitchen began service on Friday, September 10 in the former Turquoise Grill space (16019 City Walk).

Open for lunch and dinner daily, Mahesh's Kitchen aims to stand out with a sophisticated spice program. The restaurant will receive quarterly shipments of spice blends that are prepared in India under the supervision of co-owner Neelesh Musale's aunt. Look for dishes such as butter chicken, Goan prawn shrimp, mango habanero salmon and Chinese noodle chat.

Fans of the University of Houston Cougars will find a new food option at TDECU stadium. Turkey Leg Hut will operate a stand in the east end zone beginning with the games against Grambling St. on September 18. Fans will be able to purchase the restaurant's signature stuffed turkey legs and Cajun bowls (dirty rice and crawfish mac and cheese topped with blackened salmon, grilled shrimp, and alfredo sauce).

Co-founder Nakia Price earned a business degree at UH. Her Third Ward restaurant has become a hit with visiting celebrities and everyday Houstonians lining up daily for a taste.

Brio Italian Grill has reopened its location at The Woodlands Mall. Recently acquired by Earl Enterprises (parent company Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, and others), the restaurant is currently open for dinner Monday - Friday from 4-10 pm and 11 am-10 pm on the weekends, but it will open daily at 11 am beginning September 20. As part of the reopening, the Italian-inspired restaurant will also introduce an all-new Sunday brunch menu.