Common Bond bakes up exciting drive-thru concept in Garden Oaks

Common Bond On The Go is on the move. CEO George Joseph has already signed a lease for a second location of the bakery-cafe’s recently introduced drive-thru concept in Garden Oaks at 3210 N. Shepherd Dr.

“I think it’s an up-and-coming area,” Joseph tells CultureMap. “A lot of nice homes, a lot of families. I think it’ll be a great place for the neighborhood.”

Working with Craig Garcia of Gage Architecture, Inc., Common Bond will convert the former Kim’s Service Station into a drive-thru cafe. One of the bays will become the ordering area, and customers will then drive around back to pick up their coffee and croissants, Joseph says. It should open in early 2021.

"In a time of such uncertainty, what hasn’t changed is our commitment to thoughtfully curating our communities by responding to consumer demand," Monica Danna, leasing and marketing director for Re:Vive Development, tells CultureMap in an email. "While those demands may look different these days, Revive has increased our focus on partnering with insightful operators, like Common Bond, who share our vision of identifying key areas proven to help businesses continue to operate. Having a drive-through operation on busy North Shepherd in Garden Oaks was something we always envisioned for this property, underscored now by current restaurant challenges. We are thrilled to welcome Common Bond to the Garden Oaks and Oak Forest neighborhoods."

Common Bond introduced the On The Go concept in May when it opened the first location in the former Sam’s Fried Chicken and Donuts space in The Heights. It features a greatest hits menu of the cafe's popular items such as cookies, pastries, and croissants, plus savory items such as sandwiches, salads, and a few unique dishes created by executive chef Jason Gould. Beer and wine are also available.

Joseph adds that the success of the Heights location’s first six weeks has inspired him to move quickly to secure additional On The Go locations. Part of this spot’s appeal is that it’s on the delivery route between the company’s full service cafe in the Heights and its soon-to-open outpost at CityPlace in Springwoods Village. With drive-thru locations becoming even more important for people looking to practice social distancing, Joseph sees On The Go as a key component of Common Bond’s future.

“Hopefully we can find good locations. That’s the biggest concern,” Joseph says. “You want it to be convenient for people. Hopefully on the right side of the road for where people are going to work, so they can get their coffee and pastry on their way.”

News about Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks was first reported by The Leader.