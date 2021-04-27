Inventive and upscale Texas taco restaurant opens newest outpost in Rice Village

Houston's fifth Velvet Taco has debuted in Rice Village. Located in the former Buffalo Wild Wings at 2525 Rice Blvd., the new restaurant opened its doors to the public on Monday, April 26.

The Dallas-based taco chain's newest outpost occupies approximately 3,400 square feet; it seats 90 inside with room for 20 more people on a covered patio. A walk-up taco window caters to area shoppers and residents who want to grab-and-go.

Inside, look for taco murals by the local firm Eyeful Art. It will employ 50 people.

Velvet Taco's first Houston location opened on Washington Avenue in 2015. The upscale taco restaurant serves a variety of globally inspired fillings such as tikka masala chicken tenders with cilantro basmati rice, falafel with tahini crema, and shrimp and grits with Cajun remoulade. Brunch offerings, such as chicken in a waffle taco and a taco filled with bacon, eggs, and tater tots, are also available all day.

In addition to its "kick-ass margarita," drinks options include local beers and craft sodas.

The company has been on a growth spurt in Houston. It opened two new locations in January: one in The Heights and another in the Galleria-area building that previously housed Zone d'Erotica.