Prepare for 3 new food halls heating up The Heights, Galleria, and Midtown this year

The hospitality group behind Bravery Chef Hall has an ambitious agenda for 2021. The Company of Nomads will open three new projects in the coming months, partner Shepard Ross tells CultureMap.

Two previously announced projects — Railway Heights Market, the expansive food hall, market, and bar and Conservatory Galleria, a new food hall in the space once occupied by The Roxy nightclub — are on track for late spring and summer openings, respectively. In addition, the company will open a new version of Conservatory in The Crossing at Midtown (610 Dennis St.).

In Midtown, Conservatory will occupy a two-story, 17,250-square-foot as well as a 4,000-square-foot patio. Developed by local real estate developer The Oxberry Group, the building will also be home to Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant from California, Oxberry Group principal Pejman “PJ” Jamea said in a release.

Ross provided CultureMap with some additional details. When it opens in late summer or early fall, Conservatory Midtown will house 12 vendors and a new wine and punch bar concept that Ross is developing.

In addition, it will feature the company’s first on-site brewery. Tenants and brewers will be announced in the coming months. The original, downtown location of Conservatory originally planned to relocated to Chapman and Kirby in EaDo, but those plans fell through due to the pandemic, as CultureMap reported previously; so, too, did plans to open an Asian Hawker Market in the former Greenstreet building in Midtown.

As for Railway Heights, Ross says he’s feeling good about the project after receiving an enthusiastic response to a recent farmers market at the property. Company of Nomads will begin releasing both food and retail vendors soon, as the COVID-influenced delays caused some tenants such as AL Quick Stop to withdraw.

“I like that it’s not a designated neighborhood,” Ross says about Railway’s location at the northern end of Washington Avenue . “I like that it’s the connecting nexus between a hundred neighborhoods.”

Conservatory Galleria will feature 11 vendors, a beer bar, Ross’ wine and punch bar, and version of Bravery’s Secret Garden cocktail bar. It joins a range of food-centric tenants at 5353 West Alabama, including sushi restaurant Hidden Omakase, Korean coffee shop Toms N Toms, and the new location of cult favorite burger-chan. Vendor announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Finally, Ross says he and partners Anh Mai and Lian Pham have identified the likely replacement for Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen at Bravery Chef Hall. It will open as soon as renovations to the kitchen are complete. Cherry Block departed at the end of January to open a market in Katy and a restaurant in Garden Oaks.