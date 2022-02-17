Heights grocery store serves up burgers, BBQ, Tex-Mex, and more in new ghost kitchen

A local grocery store and a nationwide operator of ghost kitchens have partnered on a new facility that will bring a plethora of new options to The Heights. Kitchen United MIX has opened its newest facility inside the Kroger at 1035 N. Shepherd Dr.

Available for both pickup, to-go, and delivery via third party apps, Kitchen United MIX offers food from more than 10 restaurant brands such as Fuddruckers, The Rustic, Buca di Beppo, Dog Haus, and local favorite Burns Original BBQ. Other restaurants will prepare cuisines that include sushi, Tex-Mex, vegan-vegetarian, and breakfast burritos.

“We are thrilled and proud to be the first Kroger location in Texas to launch this exciting and innovative partnership,” Kroger Houston president Laura Gump said in a statement. “'What’s for dinner' is a question that’s always on the minds of our customers and being able to offer a fresh and tasty selection, paired with friendly service, is the experience we strive to provide each day. This partnership is one way we continue to advance our 'Fresh for Everyone' strategy.”

Diners can order their meals using Kitchen United's website, mobile app, or on-site kiosks that would allow customers to order and shop while their meals are being prepared. Restaurant employees cook the meals and pack them for to-go. Looking at the ordering website, prices appear to be similar to what a person would pay at the brick-and-mortar location.

“Kitchen United MIX is proud to introduce our multi-restaurant ordering platform to more shoppers through our newest grocery installation with Kroger,” Kitchen United CEO Michael Montagano added. “We recently launched our first ‘store within a store’ at a Ralphs in Los Angeles, and it’s been incredibly popular. Kitchen United MIX is revolutionizing the way people order takeout, and we’re thrilled to provide this one-of-a-kind experience to Kroger shoppers in The Heights neighborhood of Houston.”

The opening will be particularly welcome for Buca di Beppo fans, as its location near West University Place is slated to close and be replaced by local Tex-Mex staple Los Tios. For companies like Fuddruckers and Dog Haus, the ghost kitchen concept allows them to reach a new group of diners without the expense of building a full service location.