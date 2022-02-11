London-based 'social darts' bar now open in new Montrose mixed-use development

Houston's newest venue devoted to social gaming has opened in the new Regent Square mixed-use development near Allen Parkway. Coming to the Bayou City via London and Chicago, Flight Club builds its experience around an improved version of darts.

Using technology that includes computers and cameras, Flight Club records where each dart lands on the board and calculates the appropriate score. Different game modes — such as the first person to score precisely 180 points or a donkey race that requires players to throw their darts in a certain scoring area — keep gameplay exciting and make the experience accessible to players with different skill levels.

Employees move around each of the 10 oches — Flight Club's term for the dart boards and their adjacent seating — to provide instructions and encouragement that keeps the party going. Reservations are available for groups of six to 12 people; they're priced at $12 per person for 90 minutes of game time plus the costs of drinks and food.

Smaller groups will have to walk-in and risk waiting for an oche (rhymes with "hockey"); they may be combined together (a "Social Roll-Up" in Flight Club parlance) to reach the appropriate minimum number of people. Private events for 13-300 are also available.

When they're not throwing darts or taunting their friends, customers will find a menu of shareable items such as guacamole, mini barbacoa tacos, tandoori chicken skewers, and flatbreads. Those looking to splurge will find a seafood tower loaded with lobster, king crab, shrimp, and raw oysters. Pair them with wine, beer, or craft cocktails.

“We invite everyone in the Houston area to come experience Flight Club,” Alan Cichon, president of State of Play, the U.S. operator of Flight Club, said in a statement. “It’s a first-of-its-kind concept in Houston that brings people together over laughs, delicious food, refreshing cocktails and yes, a bit of friendly competition.”

Flight Club is currently the only venue open in Regent Square, but it will soon be joined by two restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd: the luxurious steakhouse Georgia James and Pastore, an Italian-American restaurant inspired by One Fifth Red Sauce.