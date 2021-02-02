The ultimate guide to Houston restaurants dishing out dine-in and to-go on Valentine's Day

The calendar turning from January to February brings more than thoughts of longer days and the imminent arrival of spring. Before those winter coats get put away until November, it's time to celebrate Valentine's Day.

With February 14 falling on a Sunday, Houston restaurants are serving special menus all weekend. Even better, many have to-go options for diners who aren't quite ready for dining outside their homes.

This guide covers a range of price points and luxuriousness, from a chicken sandwich that costs less than $10 to a $350, five-course feast that includes a guest appearance by a Heisman Trophy winner. Let's dive in.

Dine-in

The Annie Cafe & Bar

Chef Robert Del Grande’s three-course, $125 per person menu includes dishes such as lobster Louie, beef tartare, pan-seared branzino, and bone-in ribeye. Finish with a choice of cake. Available for dine-in and to-go. Optional floral arrangement available for $155.

Backstreet Cafe

The River Oaks restaurant offers a special Couple’s Menu from February 12-14 ($110), a Valentine’s Day brunch menu ($49), and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu ($85) that are available for both dine-in and to-go. As the selections are extensive, see the restaurant’s website for specific dishes.

Bistro Menil

The Montrose restaurant will feature a three-course, Valentine’s Day menu ($89 per person, $110 with wine pairings) from February 14-16. Dishers include wild mushroom and white truffle bisque, pâté de champagne, roasted sea bass with zucchini latke with caviar, and osso bucco with creamy Parmesan polenta. Finish with Coeur à la crème with raspberry sauce, tiramisu mille crêpe cake, or warm chocolate fondant with vanilla gelato. Also available for to-go.

Bloom & Bee

Go to this restaurant in the Post Oak hotel for its four-course, “Love in Full Bloom” menu ($170 per couple) that will be served February 13-14. The menu includes a shared started of baked brie; appetizers such as lobster bisque and beet carpaccio with duck prosciutto; entrees such as osso bucco and squid ink tagliatelle with seafood; and a shared dessert.

Caracol

Hugo Ortega’s Galleria-area seafood restaurant will offer a special Couple’s Menu February 12-14 ($110), a Valentine’s Day brunch menu ($49), and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu ($85). Available dine-in or to-go. See website for specific dishes.

Dario’s Steakhouse

The Cypress restaurant’s three-course, $89 Valentine’s Day dinner offers surf and turf options for both dine-in and to-go. Choices include New England crab and clam chowder, seafood trio, filet mignon with Oscar topping and rack of lamb with shrimp. Finish with key lime pie, strawberry cheesecake, or two other options.

Guard and Grace

The luxurious downtown steakhouse is serving a three-course, $95 Valentine’s menu February 12-14. Options include lobster pot pie, beef Wellingston, and cheesecake. A la carte menu will also be available.



Hugo’s

Hugo Ortega’s signature restaurant will offer a special Couple’s Menu February 12-14 ($110), a Valentine’s Day brunch menu ($49), and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu ($85). Available dine-in or to-go. See website for specific dishes.

Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green

The Memorial-area restaurant has specials designed for sharing. Start with East Coast oysters before splitting an entree such as filet with stuffed lobster tail, beef Wellington, Thai-style lobster, or a tomahawk ribeye. Served February 12-14; prices vary by entree.

La Lucha

The Heights seafood restaurant will supplement its regular menu with specials such as a Poor Man’s Plateau (a cold seafood tray that includes marinated crab fingers, crab and shrimp campechana, smoked redfish dip, and more, $79.95), crawfish ravioli, grilled Maine lobster, and a Prime filet.

La Table

The Galleria-area French restaurant will serve its a la carte menu on February 13. On Valentine’s Day, it will open its upstairs dining room to serve a three-course, $95 menu that includes avocado salad, shrimp remoulade, Black Angus filet, and choice of dessert.



Le Colonial

Dine like a Ho at this upscale Vietnamese restaurant in River Oaks District. The three-course, $85 menu includes yellowtail crudo, pan-seared sea bass, and poached lobster.



Liberty Kitchen Treehouse

The Memorial-area restaurant will serve a four-course, $200 dinner on both February 13 and 14 on its rooftop — complete with live music and raffle prizes from Kendra Scott Jewelry. The menu includes shrimp cocktail, petite filet with king crab, and chocolate-covered strawberries. February 13 will feature wine pairings from Long Shadows Wines, and February 14th will be paired with Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Loch Bar

River Oak District’s East Coast-style seafood tavern will supplement its regular menu with specials such stuffed twin lobster tails and surf and turf of Prime filet with a half lobster tail.



MAD

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Best New Restaurant of 2020 will serve a four-course, $90 per person menu. Start with diner’s choice of steak tartare, tuna tartare, or salad. Second course options include calamari and quail egg, grilled prawns, or grilled foie gras ($20 supplement). Entree choices include branzino and ribeye ($20) followed by a shared dessert.

Mala Sichuan

All four locations of the Chinese restaurant will offer a $90 dinner for two that includes four dishes, a bottle of wine, a slice of mille crepe cake, choice of hot or iced tea, and a single rose bouquet. Reservations required.

Mico’s Hot Chicken

The Heights restaurant will heat up Valentine’s weekend with a “Burning Love” flavor that’s even spicier than its already-fiery “Extra Hot.” Proceed with caution.

Monkey’s Tail

The popular bar will feature steak and chop specials on Valentine’s. Choose from a 14-ounce, ribeye ($17), 8-ounce filet ($20), or a 16-ounce pork chop ($18); each served with elote and loaded baked potato. A mariachi band will perform from 6-9 pm.

Musaafer

The Galleria’s upscale Indian restaurant will feature a seven-course menu inspired by the Kama Sutra, an ancient Indian text on sexuality and emotional fulfillment. Musaafer will also offer an abbreviated, five-course menu on February 12 and 13. See website for details.

The Original Ninfa’s

Both the Navigation and Uptown locations will offer a special of Gulf oysters with a Cava Granite scallop shooter. Add a bottle of Cava Brut for $20.

Ouisie’s Table

In addition to its a la carte menu, the Southern-inspired, River Oaks institution will offer a three-course, $45 menu on both February 13 and 14. In addition, bottles of Marquis de la Mysteriale Champagne are available for $40 (usually $75).

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

From February 12-14, the acclaimed steakhouse is offering a three-course, $94.95 menu for both dine-in and to-go. Start with choice of soup or salad. Entrees include filet, ribeye, strip, or salmon with choice of side. Finish with dessert.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Head to San Leon for chef Joe Cervantez’s, four-course, $69 menu. The extensive choices include: shrimp cocktail or crab cake to start; crab and corn bisque or heirloom tomato salad; entrees of lobster gnocchi, peri peri grilled shrimp, or blackened red snapper; and molten chocolate cake. https://www.dropbox.com/s/72qklhuegzsh6xi/Valentines%20Menu.pdf?dl=0

Rosie Cannonball

For Valentine’s weekend, the restaurant is offering reservations on its Chalet patio. The $200 package includes seating by a firepit (with blankets) and The Donna Meagle Special (a bottle of Krug Grand Cuvee and a dozen East Coast oysters). Rosie Cannonball will also be open for regular, a la carte service.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

In addition to its usual menu of Texas comfort food, both locations will add a steak and lobster duo that features the crustacean both truffle poached and Southern fried.

The Tasting Room

The three-course, $45 menu starts with East Coast oysters or cacio e pepe pasta. Entree options are roasted duck breast with Brussels sprouts or pan-seared scallops with smoked corn polenta. Finish with chocolate pots de crème or strawberry-berry crepes. Each meal includes a glass of sparkling wine — or upgrade to Champagne for $10.

Tony’s

Diners have the option of either a 5:30 pm seating ($95) or 7:30 pm seating ($155). Chef Austin Waiter’s four-course menu includes cacio e pepe risotto, hamachi crudo, truffled Prime filet of beef, 55-day dry-aged Prime strip, and more. Caviar and wine specials will be available for those who want to splurge. A $150 to-go dinner for two is also available.

Traveler’s Table

The Montrose restaurant will offer both a two-course, $40 brunch and a three-course, $65 dinner menu. To-go dinners for two and optional floral arrangements are also available. See website for complete menus.

Tribute at the Houstonian Hotel

The restaurant that draws inspiration from Louisiana, Texas, and Mexico will serve Valentine’s features from February 11-14, including a strawberry-pistachio cake for two. Hotel packages also available.

Xochi

Hugo Ortega’s Oaxacan restaurant will offer a special Couple’s Menu February 12-14 ($110), a Valentine’s Day brunch menu ($49), and a Valentine’s Day dinner menu ($85). Available for dine-in or to-go. See website for specific dishes.

To-go

a’Bouzy

The wine-fueled River Oaks restaurant has three packages that pair rosé and a long-stemmed red rose. Each option, priced $120-168, includes a bottle of still and a bottle of sparkling wine. See website for vintages and ordering details.

Becca Cakes

The bakery in Garden Oaks has a number of Valentine’s options. They include a gift set with a heart cake for two, four ruby chocolate truffles, and six white chocolate-dipped sugar cookies; a cupcake assortment; and a dozen assorted macarons. Order by February 7.

BOH Pasta & Pizza

The restaurant’s four-course, $150 dinner for two starts with roasted beet salad and a pasta course of hibiscus mezzaluna with chevre from Blue Heron Farms. Entree choices are red snapper baked in parchment with vegetables or Borolo-braised short rib with root vegetables. Finish with strawberry-rhubarb crostata with dark chocolate gelato. Pre-order by February 11 for pickup all weekend; email info@bohpastaandpizza.com.

Brasserie du Parc

The downtown French restaurants’s Bonne Saint Valentin Dinner to-go is available from February 12-14. The three-course, $65 menu includes choices such as crab cake, Chateaubriand, and a dessert trio. Add a cocktail kit to make the evening a little more special.

The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers

Cook your own Valentine’s dinner with a little help from this popular steakhouse. The $150 menu includes choice of appetizers, a entree to roast (Chateaubriand, beef Wellington, or two filet mignons), one side, and two desserts. Floral arrangements available for an addition $155.

Coltivare

The ultra-popular restaurant has two to-go options for Valentine's. The Texas Two-Step ($52) comes with smoked trout dip, the backyard lettuces salad, caramelized Brussels sprouts, lasagna, and dessert. The Amore Italiano ($75) includes the restaurant's signature black pepper spaghetti and wood-grilled chicken. Add a bottle of wine for $28.

Fleming’s

The restaurant’s surf and turf for two offers a 35-ounce Prime tomahawk paired with lobster tail scampi and crab-stuffed shrimp for $225. Add a wine box with two bottles, tasting notes, and glassware for $75.

Kata Robata

The Upper Kirby sushi restaurant will only sell 30 orders of its Valentine’s Day to-go dinner for two. The $200 package includes premium chirashi, Kobe beef skewers, Iberico shumai, Brussels sprouts, and dessert. Purchase by emailing emu.kata.robata@gmail.com.

Mastro’s

The upscale steakhouse has two to-go options for Valentine’s Day. A “Flirty” package includes two bottles of wine, a 24-ounnce Chateaubriand, and garlic mashed potatoes for $250. Step up to the $330 “Seduction” package to get a bottle Veuve Clicquot Rosé NV and lobster mashed potatoes.

Montrose Cheese & Wine

Goodnight Hospitality’s wine and cheese shop has picnic bags for two that are built around jambon-beurre sandwiches paired with different wine and cheese options. For example, the $225, “My Whole Heart” package comes with 1 bottle of Bollinger Brut Rosé, 1-ounce Kaluga caviar with 4-ounnce jar of crème fraîche, two bags of Torres chips, and a 6-pack of chocolate bon bons.

Oporto Fooding House & Wine

The Midtown restaurant’s options include a cheese and charcuterie box for two ($75) as well as a churrasco dinner for two ($145) that includes grilled tenderloin, lamb ribs, shrimp and sides. Pre-order by emailing ninfa@oportomidtown.us; 72-hour notice required.

The Palm

Feeling spendy? The steakhouse’s $350 dinner for two includes a five-course dinner with drink pairings. Dine on dishes such as quail lollipops with pickled winter vegetables and Kona-crusted filet with prosciutto-wrapped shrimp while sipping on wines from Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines and Texas-made Garrison Bros. bourbon. Participants may join a virtual event featuring Woodson and Charlie Garrison.

Pondicheri

The Upper Kirby restaurant has two five-course options, one for herbivores and one for omnivores. Dishes include asparagus-pea soup and citrus-avocado salad on the vegetarian menu, while omnivores have dishes such as tandoori roast half chicken and lamb masala steak. Add baked goods and/or a bouquet of flowers to enhance the experience. Available February 12-14.

UB Preserv

The team at UB Preserv has created a romantic meal kit for two ($100) that includes the “H-Town Lindsey Brown” (buckwheat crepes, creme fraiche, egg, chives, trout roe), crispy rice salad, lobster and shrimp siu mai, Vietnamese steak au poivre, and more. Optional extras include cocktail kits, flowers, and manager Katy Brittain’s “favorite romantic vinyl record.” Order by February 7 for pickup on Valentine’s.