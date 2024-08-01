On The Market
Newly constructed Houston home has all the thoughtful touches and elegant features
2214 Bartlett Street
Houston, TX 77098
Neighborhood: Boulevard Oaks
Style: Traditional
Square footage: 4,605
Beds: 4
Baths: 5 full
Price: $2,495,000
The low down: Neighbors of this Southampton-area home have been eagerly following its construction journey, which was completed in April by builder Marsis Luxury Homes.
Architect Kelly Cusimano designed the classically beautiful abode to fit seamlessly into the neighborhood, with a quietly sleek exterior that's thoughtfully positioned to allow for significant green space in the backyard.
The interiors are just as elegant, with light, bright open living areas and warm wood accents that complement the creamy white coloring.
An inviting kitchen features a large island around which guests and family can gather, along with cleverly concealed appliances to keep everything looking clean.
A private study is near the entrance, while an elevator shaft can whisky everyone upstairs to a second family room (or out-of-the-way kids' play area).
The owners can escape to the luxurious primary suite, with its dreamy standalone tub and generous closet spaces. All secondary bedrooms are ensuite, as well.
This home is located in a highly sought-after location, with easy access to downtown Houston and within close proximity to Rice Village and the Texas Medical Center.
This home is on the market with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.