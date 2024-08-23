Location, Location, Location
The shops, eateries + more near Lago Mar to complete your everyday getaway
A 12-acre crystal lagoon. White-sand beaches. A bar and grill within walking distance — and did we mention it has quite the tropical view?
Living at Lago Mar is like being on a permanent vacation, and it also comes with all the best perks of a thoughtfully designed master-planned communities. Amenities like lakes, parks, walking trails, fitness facility, and an excellent school system are complemented by the 100-acre entertainment district of which Lago Mar is a part.
So even if it feels like you might never want to leave the community, located in the rapidly growing Texas City, on the southwest shoreline of Galveston Bay, it's a bonus to know that an abundance of shops, eateries, and more are nearby.
Food + drink
It's certainly tempting to dine out exclusively at the onsite Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, known for its modern spin on classic beach treats and high-end cocktails, but Lago Mar's location right off I-45 means a quick trip to other culinary delights.
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen and Chick-Fil-A are both super close for when you need a Tex-Mex fix and that irresistible craving hits for waffle fries and Chick-n-Minis.
Swing by Kroger or H-E-B for all your at-home necessities, or drop into the nearby Buc-ee's for some Beaver Nuggets and handmade fudge.
Shopping + more
It might be dangerous for some, but Tanger Outlets is incredibly close. Shop steeply discounted items from brands including Under Adidas, Bath & Body Works, American Eagle Outfitters, Torrid, Coach, Columbia, Hey Dude, Levi's, Loft, and so many more.
A Walmart Superstore can handle not just groceries but also clothing, furniture and home decor, garden, a pharmacy, and even auto must-dos like oil changes, new tires, and new batteries.
Hospitals + schools
Head east and you'll find HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, or drive northwest and take your pick from HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake or UTMB Hospital.
Lago Mar residents are served by highly regarded schools in the Dickinson Independent School District. These include Louis G. Lobit Elementary School, Elva C. Lobit Middle School, the brand-new Dickinson Junior High, McAdams Junior High, and Dickinson High School.
Nearly $300 million has been invested in Dickinson ISD facilities through four voter-approved bond issues, and many of the schools have earned coveted academic distinctions in the state’s mandated testing program.
