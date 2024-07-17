Crystal Clear
Living at this beachy community outside Houston turns every day into a staycay
A lot of new-home communities may come with a playground or a clubhouse, but only one is home to the largest crystal-clear lagoon in Texas.
Lago Mar has turned everyday living into a nonstop staycation, thanks largely to its 12-acre cerulean lagoon and accompanying white-sand beaches, swim-up bar, floating obstacle course, and ability to sail, kayak, or paddleboard right from the shores.
Welcome home
While the lagoon is open to the public and hosts several special events like Lagoonfest Texas and Spring Break at Lago Mar, there are special spaces and perks that are available only to residents.
The community encompasses 4,500 homes, several lakes, open areas, parks, and walking trails. The community will ultimately be home to approximately 14,000 residents, with prices for gorgeous homes crafted by recognized builders beginning in the high $200s through the $500,000s.
Boasting a prime Texas City location off Interstate 45 South in the Galveston-Clear Lake corridor, Lago Mar is minutes from major employment centers and rich sources of entertainment.
Fun in the sun
Lago Mar is part of a 100-acre entertainment district, but you don't even have to leave to enjoy some of the area's best amenities.
An infinity-edge pool overlooks the lagoon, creating a “sun-sational” vista. Further water play is available at the community splash pad. Another favorite with young Lago Mar residents is the nearby playground, offering one adventure after another.
Sail, kayak, and paddleboard at the National Sailing Club, where experienced staff offer instruction and memberships are available so you can take to the waters any time you want.
Indulge in lagoon-side dining at the Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill. Offering views to rival any tropical paradise, the Blue Lagoon overlooks the turquoise waters and white‐sand beaches and serves a wide-ranging menu full of beachside classics and entrees fit for a night out.
The 12,000-square-foot clubhouse at the Lago Mar Amenity Village is a beautifully appointed facility offering a fitness facility for residents, meeting and conference rooms, and staff offices.
Everything is within easy reach thanks to the GreenBoLT. This trail — ideal for electric golf-carts, bicycles, and segways — is pedestrian friendly, too. It allows you to dash to Amenity Village any time you have the urge for relaxation. You’ll go from doorside to poolside in minutes, and enjoy the ride along the way.
Earth-conscious amenities
The unique Crystal Lagoons technology applies an efficient filtration system that uses only 2 percent of the energy consumed by conventional swimming pool centralized filtration systems.
This patented solution applies additives and different ultrasonic waves to the water in the lagoon, which enable the contaminant particles to be agglomerated into larger particles that are later removed. This means that only a small portion of the total water volume needs to be filtered.
Also, as the filtered flow is up to 300 times lower than for conventional systems, the whole filtration system is smaller, decreasing installation requirements in terms of pumps and filter sizes.
An amazing community that's also environmentally friendly? And an azure-blue lagoon that feels more like a tropical escape than the day-to-day? This is the chance to experience paradise for yourself. Head here to learn more and schedule a tour of Lago Mar today.