meet the merkaba
Houston design star plans wellness-focused condo project near Memorial Park
One of Houston’s foremost design experts is bringing her acclaimed eye to a luxury condo project. KA Residences, a new luxury high-rise from designer Nina Magon and real estate developer Moiz Bhamani, will bring a wellness-focused approach to living in Houston.
Together, Magon and Bhamani have secured a property near Memorial Park at 55 Briar Hollow Lane to bring KA Residences to life. The project extends Magon’s existing portfolio, which includes, her design business Nina Magon Studio, the Nina Magon Lounge within Zadok Jewelers, River Oaks French restaurant Cocody, and the Memorial Estates at Verdi, a luxury townhome development that opened in 2024.
“KA was born of the idea that wellness shouldn’t be an occasional practice, it should be central to daily life,” Magon said in a statement. “We designed KA to translate restorative practices into the home, supporting consistent clarity, balance and vitality every day. This concept will usher in a new era of living, well beyond what is available on the market today, offering a new and enhanced lifestyle to the most ambitious.”
Named for an ancient Egyptian term for a person’s “guiding life force,” according to press materials, each unit at KA will offer a dedicated wellness suite, dubbed the Merkaba Room, complete with hot and cold plunge, a hyperbaric chamber, and an energetic drainage ritual. Designed for daily use, the room can also serve as a meditation chamber and will offer red light therapy, among other amenities.
In addition to the Merkaba Room, each residence will offer other wellness-focused amenities such as lighting that optimizes circadian rhythms, advanced oxygenation systems to enhance air quality, and a private pool.
Floor plans range from two-to-four bedroom units up to two-story penthouses. Of course, each unit will benefit from interiors designed by Nina Magon Studio along with kitchen’s equipped with high-endGaggenau appliances, and lighting by Studio M.
Magon and Bhamani have ambitious plans for the project, with over $1 billion invested. Once Houston is underway, they plan to build KA locations in cities such as Dallas, Scottsdale, Dubai, and Mexico City.
“There is a gap in the luxury real estate market for residences that integrate wellness in a meaningful, enduring way,” Bhamani added. “KA represents a new model entirely, and we are bringing the concept to thoughtfully selected markets that are primed for this offering, with the right mix of sophisticated and wellness-focused buyers.”
Pricing for individual residences has not been disclosed. KA plans to market itself to future buyers on an invite-only basis.