3-acre Tomball estate with amenities galore to be listed for $5.3 million
Set behind a private, tree-lined approach lies 23227 Brownwood Lane in Tomball. This English Tudor estate sits on three acres, a secluded escape for the home’s 8,000 square feet of living space. Coming soon to the market for $5.3 million and represented by Rachel Solar of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, it offers unmatched privacy and serenity.
Originally built in 1988, the home seamlessly blends classic Tudor charm with updated finishes and design. Consider the home’s centerpiece, the light-filled kitchen, with high-end appliances, an abundance of cabinetry, and a sizable butlers pantry. An island anchors the space, creating a relaxed gathering spot, and the room gives way to a gorgeous dining room with a dramatic stone fireplace, soaring ceilings, and expansive windows. The elegant living room has its own fireplace, as well as custom millwork, a coffered ceiling, and built-in shelves.
The first-floor primary suite boasts hardwood floors and French doors opening to a patio. The spa-like bath offers custom tilework, an oversized soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Dual walk-in closets have custom cabinets and shelving.
The home has a sunken movie room tucked behind a hidden door, a wood-paneled study, and a second floor game room with built-in bunk beds, study nooks, and an abundance of shelves. The home is designed for entertaining, even as it’s a perfect retreat, set amid beautiful trees and lush grounds, which include a pool and spa.
A garage apartment offers space for guests, or can serve as an in-law residence.
Those who come through the stone-and-iron gate of 23227 Brownwood Lane will be impressed with the home’s rich wood craftsmanship and exquisite details. This forest retreat will certainly be an attractive property for those seeking a home that is welcoming, beautiful, and perfect for living and entertaining.