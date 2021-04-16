Famed Houston jewelry family unveils dazzling and posh Post Oak palace

Since 1976, Zadok Jewelers has been synonymous with gorgeous gems, stunning stones and drop-dead divine diamonds.

Not so much a store as an experience, it's almost hard to imagine how the tony jewelers could be any more upscale. Until now.

In what's described by Jonathan Zadok as "Fifth Avenue meets the Meat-Packing District," the beloved family-owned brand opened its luxurious new 28,000-square-foot space last month at Post Oak Place, next door to its old digs. The bi-level store doubles the size of the existing retail spot, and brings with it eye-popping additions.

Consider the Nina Magon Lounge, sure to be a destination for events and experiences. Magon, who founded the brand of high-design products ranging from bespoke furniture to wall coverages and rugs, as well as stone, dishware and lighting, collaborated on the project with Contour Interior Design Studio. In addition to being a gathering place for customers and a setting for happenings, the lounge serves as a satellite studio for the LM Lifestyle brand.

"My goal with the lounge is to elevate Houston to the forefront of luxury-focused and sophisticated design with a monochromatic color palette highlighting various shades of green, which represents growth, freshness and the feathers of the peacock,” said Magon in a press release announcing the Zadok renovations.

The lounge is an anchor to Upstairs at Zadok, a concept-within-a-concept that includes The Bridal Shop, with its expansive selection of diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, and loose stones, along with the CAD studio that allows customers to create their own original pieces. It's also home to The Champagne Bar, and a pop-up space that will be used for trunk shows and other special events.

“My wife Helene and I have always dreamed of leaving a legacy to our family, and we could not be more thrilled to see our new mixed-use project finally come to life,” says Dror Zadok, the family patriarch in a press release. “Just like the day we first opened in 1976, we want our new store to be an extension of our home by creating a warm and welcoming environment where we can provide professional and personalized assistance to our customers at a fair price.”

That welcoming environment extends to other incredible touches in the reimagined store. There are four boutiques, two espaces, and 15 shop-in-shops, which should certainly up the ante on the kind of unparalleled experience Zadok customers have come to expect.

Cartier has an espace for its watches. Swiss watchmaker F.P. Journe also has a shop-in-shop, the only space of its kind in the southern region and just one of three in the U.S. Hublot launched its largest shop-in-shop in the county here in the new Zadok Jewelers; Audemars Piguet has corner real estate within Zadok's space.

Customers can also look for Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Vacheron Constantin, and A. Lange & Söhne will lining the perimeter of the main floor.

From its prime perch on Post Oak Boulevard, Zadok is part of a a space that include the A-list restaurant Uchiko, along with the Northern Trust bank. The entire development is designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, and the sleek, sophisticated space features composed of glass for the upper-level exteriors, Lueders (Texas) limestone and a mix of brick fronts for the restaurants.

Already the jeweler of choice for Houston's it-crowd and those who seek that impeccable combination of timeless elegance and contemporary chic, Zadok's renovated retail endeavor anchors the brand's reputation as a one-stop shop for fine jewelry and timepieces, and will no doubt top many must-visit lists.