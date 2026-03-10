Starts at $2.8 million
New luxury condo project will heat up River Oaks with in-unit saunas
A wellness-focused luxury condominium building is coming to River Oaks. When it opens in 2028, Ace & Ivy will offer a number of amenities designed for people who want to integrate health and exercise into their residence.
Located at 3100 W. Alabama, each of the 31 residences will feature an in-unit sauna, steam shower, and red-light therapy. The three penthouses go a step farther with an in-unit wellness suite that includes a sauna, steam shower, hot-and-cold contrast therapy, and full-body red-light therapy bed.
Residents of the building will have access to a number of amenities, including a spa with hydrotherapy and meditation rooms, dedicated fitness center with yoga studio, pool, lounge with catering kitchen for hosting larger gatherings, mahjong parlor, and a garden.
“Ace & Ivy was founded on the belief that your home should help you live well,” said Winson Ho, founder and CEO of Everlight Group, the company that is developing the project. “We were inspired by Blue Zone research which focuses on activity, purpose, and strong social connection, and integrated it into an elevated residential community. I’m excited for residents to experience what happens when well-being is part of their everyday environment.”
The condominium building will serve as the anchor for a new mixed-use development that will also include a 15-court indoor pickleball club along with restaurant and retail tenants. Lake Flato, the Texas-based architecture and design firm behind Houston’s Hotel Saint Augustine (among others), will design both the Ace & Ivy building and overall development.
Douglas Elliman Development Marketing will handle the sales and marketing for the building. Units are expected to start at $2.8 million, but prices are subject to change.
“Houston’s luxury buyer has evolved significantly over the past several years,” said Catherine Lee, president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Texas. “Today’s purchasers prioritize daily lifestyle and longevity as much as traditional luxury finishes. Ace & Ivy delivers a true lock-and-leave residence while still offering the wellness and social amenities buyers previously had to seek out at private clubs or destination resorts.”