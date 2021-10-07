National Pilates studio pulls into Houston with new Montrose and Heights locations

An East Coast fitness brand is bringing its national pull to two Houston neighborhoods. Solidcore, a boutique Pilates studio will open locations in Montrose (812 Westheimer Rd.) and The Heights (600 N. Shepherd Dr., suite 490), the company announced.

Expect the two locations to open this winter, the company added.

Founded in Washington, D.C. in 2013 and now boasting 75 studios in 22 states, Solidcore is in the midst of a national growth push, with more than 20 locations planned by the end of the year.

In press materials, the company differentiates itself from other Pilates-based workouts.

Coaches train participants in a dimly lit room coursing with energizing music, utilizing a 50-minute, full-body workout. Solidcore claims that this exercise pushes slow and controlled movements, which breaks down muscles to failure so that they build back stronger and leaner.

Solidcore is unlike any workout, and once people do it and see and feel the results, they are hooked,” said Anne Mahlum, founder and executive chairwoman, in a statement. “The number one reason I started this company was because I wanted to share what I have learned, which is that slow and controlled resistance training is without a doubt the most effective way to build strength and tone your body.”

“We are so excited to finally announce this migration west,” said Bryan Myers, CEO and president of Solidcore, in a statement. “COVID-19 delayed us a bit, but we’ve always had our eyes on bringing our workout to cities like Houston, L.A., Seattle, and Denver, among others. These markets are yearning for something new and different that promises results -- and we know we fill that need.”

Those interested are encouraged to stay up-to-date on opening information via the Solidcore website, app, and Instagram.